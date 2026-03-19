The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) held a dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially open their new criminal justice building, the Paul H. “Bud” Holmes Criminal Justice Building. The new building, complete with a mock courtroom and forensic labs, will house the university’s criminal justice programs.

The building was dedicated to Paul H. “Bud” Holmes, benefactor and USM alumnus. Holmes graduated in 1954 with a Bachelor of Science in history and an ROTC commission. He would go on to earn a law degree from the University of Mississippi. Holmes served as the district attorney for Forrest and Perry counties Circuit Court and sparked a family dedication to justice that has spanned three generations to date.