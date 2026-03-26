The WCU softball team earned a conference doubleheader sweep Saturday afternoon, knocking off Faulkner University 3–1 in the opener before rolling to a 7–0 shutout in game two.

Carey struck first in game one, scoring in the bottom of the first inning. With two outs, Albanie Fussell doubled to left-center and later came home on a single to left by Julia Shaw, giving the Lady Crusaders an early 1–0 advantage. Faulkner put runners on in both the second and third innings but failed to capitalize.

The Eagles' best scoring opportunity of the early innings came in the top of the fourth when Madelyn Becker singled and Abby Terrell followed with a double to left-center. However, starting pitcher Ryanne Hornsby worked out of the jam, striking out the next batter to preserve the one-run lead.

Carey added to its advantage in the bottom of the fourth as Kinley Hogue doubled up the middle and scored on Jayden Sawyer's single through the right side, extending the lead to 2–0. The Lady Crusaders tacked on an insurance run in the sixth inning when Sawyer doubled to right-center and eventually scored on a Faulkner fielding error after advancing to third on a single by Liz Cross, pushing the lead to 3–0.

Faulkner made a final push in the top of the seventh. Avery Goff led off with a double to left and Bailea Boone followed with a single before Anna Catherine Segrest drove in Goff with a base hit through the left side, cutting the deficit to 3–1. Despite bringing the go ahead run to the plate, the Eagles could not complete the comeback as Hornsby induced a flyout to center to seal the win.

Carey carried its momentum into game two, breaking a scoreless tie in the bottom of the second inning. Julia Shaw and Caroline Lindsey opened the frame with back-to-back singles, and after a wild pitch moved both runners into scoring position, Hogue delivered an RBI single to give Carey a 1–0 lead.

Aggressive baserunning followed, as Hogue stole second and Lindsey raced home on the throw. Hogue later scored on Sawyer's single up the middle to extend the lead to 3–0 with Liz Cross delivering the biggest blow of the inning with a bases-clearing triple to left-center, driving in three runs. Anna Grace Shows capped the scoring with an RBI single as Carey sent 11 batters to the plate and built a commanding 7–0 advantage.

Faulkner threatened briefly in the top of the third, placing runners on second and third, but Sawyer escaped the jam without allowing a run. Sawyer dominated the remainder of the game, allowing just two base runners over the final four innings without surrendering a hit. She finished the contest with a one-hit complete game, striking out 13 to earn the win.

Carey returns to action Thursday, April 2, when it hosts Blue Mountain Christian in SSAC play. First pitch of the doubleheader is scheduled for 3 p.m. at Joseph & Nancy Fail Field.