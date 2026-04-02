Head coach Bobby Halford reached a historic milestone Thursday night, earning the 1,400th win of his career as Carey held on for a 6–5 victory over UT Southern at Milton Wheeler Field.

"I feel incredibly blessed to work for an institution that has been so supportive," Halford said. "I'm thankful for all the coaches, players, and support staff who have been part of this journey, as well as my wife and family for the many sacrifices they've made along the way. Above all, I thank the Lord for allowing me to do this for so long."

The Firehawks struck first, as Devin Thrain sent a solo home run down the left-field line to give UT Southern a 1–0 lead after two innings. Carey quickly responded in the bottom of the third with a decisive offensive surge, sending 10 batters to the plate.

After a hit batter and a walk put runners on first and second, Taylor Walters ignited the rally with a two-run triple to right field to give the Crusaders the lead. Hays Carley followed with an RBI single up the middle, and Franklin Hernandez later doubled in another run. Gage Hinnant capped the inning with an RBI single to left, as Carey plated five runs on four hits to take a 5–1 advantage.

Carey added to its lead in the fourth when Carley drove in Walters with a two-out RBI double to right field, extending the margin to 6–1. UT Southern answered with two runs in the sixth inning to cut the deficit in half, and after two scoreless frames, the Firehawks mounted one final push in the ninth.

Thrain opened the inning with a single and Masato Mizumori drew a walk to set the stage for Carson Foote, who lined a two-run double into the right-center gap to pull UT Southern within one at 6–5. With the tying run standing on second, Carey reliever Jackson Hawsey shut the door, striking out the first batter he faced and inducing a routine fly ball to right field to secure the win.

Matthew Davis picked up the win, going eight innings allowing three runs on five hits while striking out 10.

The Crusaders return to action tomorrow to wrap up the series with a doubleheader. First pitch is scheduled for noon at Milton Wheeler Field.