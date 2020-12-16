William “Terry” Lajaunie, the longtime assistant director of the Lamar County Library System, died Dec. 3 at the age of 49.

Lajaunie was severely injured in a car accident on Sept. 14. He was buried in the First Baptist Church of Oloh Cemetery.

“Shortly after his accident, we thought we were going to lose him right then, but then he rallied and gave us hope that he would recover,” said Diane Ross, library system director. “Even though he ultimately lost that battle, many of our staff members were able to visit and say their goodbyes.”

She said so many people across the state are going to miss Lajaunie, both personally and professionally.

Ross said she had received messages from around the state in the last few months, including librarians in other states who knew Lajaunie. He was beloved by the entire library community across Mississippi, whom he considered to be family.

“I haven’t known him very long, but that man had a giant heart, and this is devastating,” Ross said. “There’s a really big hole in the world without him here.”

Lajaunie was raised in Mandeville, Louisiana, and attended the University of Southern Mississippi, where he earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in library and information sciences.

During his time at USM, he worked for Cook Library.

Lajaunie worked for the library system for 20 years after graduating from USM. He served as head of technical services, systems librarian and finally assistant director.

The Mississippi Library Association is planning to establish a yearly scholarship in Lajaunie’s name. More information about the scholarship is set to come at a later time.

He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Donna; his mother, Dianne; his brothers, Richard and Chad; his nieces, Haley and Jade; his nephew, Aiden; and many other family members and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the library system. Checks can be sent to the attention of the Lajaunie Memorial Fund, 144 Shelby Speights Drive, Purvis, MS 39475.