THAT Arena Rock Show ‘Cranks It Up to 11’ at Hattiesburg’s Historic Saenger Theater on May 29, 2026 - Doors 6:30 p.m. | Show 7:30 p.m.

Dust off the denim, tease up that hair, and get ready to stomp your boots, because THAT Arena Rock Show is rolling into the Hattiesburg Saenger Theater on Friday, May 29th — and they’re bringing the thunder.

This is no mellow acoustic night. This is the ultimate, high-octane salute to the Classic Rock N’ Roll legends who ruled the airwaves and packed arenas in the 70s and 80s. We’re talkin’ wall-shaking anthems from rock gods like Led Zeppelin, Aerosmith, AC/DC, Bon Jovi, and Guns N' Roses — just to name a few.

That Arena Rock Show doesn’t just play the hits — they unleash them. Blazing guitars. Face-melting solos. Fists in the air. Lighters blazing. It’s the kind of night that turns every venue into a full-blown arena spectacle. The kind of night where you sing so loud you lose your voice and love every second of it.

This is not just a concert — it’s a time machine set to the golden age of rock. Big hooks. Bigger hair. Even bigger sound.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, March 4th at 10 a.m.

Grab yours before they’re gone at:

https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/1B006452A4DFB5AE

This rock revival is proudly sponsored by Stokes Distributing.