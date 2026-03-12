The South Mississippi Toy Fest held its 14th show on February 7, 2026, at the Lake Terrace Convention Center in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Since launching in July of 2021, the event has grown tremendously, hosting two to three shows per year and drawing large crowds from across the region.

This year’s event featured more than 100 vendors offering food, toys, comics, trading cards, video games, collectibles, and much more. The show continues to be a major attraction in the area.

A highlight of the event was the charity raffle benefiting The Arc of the Pine Belt. The Toy Fest generously donated 100% of the proceeds from raffle ticket sales directly to the organization. Raffle tickets were sold for just $1 each, and every item included in the raffle was donated by the show itself, participating vendors, and celebrity guests.

Several celebrities contributed signed memorabilia to support the cause, including actor Brandon Routh, actor Ming Chen, actor John Anderson, actor Creek Wilson, and actor Scott Innes. Their generosity, along with the overwhelming support of vendors and attendees, made the raffle a tremendous success.

The Arc of the Pine Belt is deeply grateful to the organizers of South Mississippi Toy Fest, the vendors, the celebrity guests, and the community members who participated. Events like this help further the mission of The Arc to support and advocate for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities throughout the Pine Belt region.

“We are very happy to partner and support The Arc of the Pine Belt and their members,” said Michael Keith, organizer of the South Mississippi Toy Fest. “It is very rewarding to have the members attend the event.”

Melanie Jacobsen, Executive Director of The Arc of the Pine Belt, expressed appreciation for the continued partnership. “We are grateful to Michael Keith and the South Mississippi Toy Fest for their generosity and support. Partnerships like this help us create meaningful community experiences for the individuals and families we serve.”

The next South Mississippi Toy Fest is tentatively scheduled for September 2026 in Hattiesburg.

For more information about The Arc of the Pine Belt and the South Mississippi Toy Fest, please visit their Facebook pages.