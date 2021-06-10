In 2014, the African American Military History Museum offered the first “Back-to-School Boot Camp” event. The program was designed to teach participants the techniques, skills and tips to help them better navigate the stresses and demands of the upcoming school year as well as give them life lessons that would serve them well into their future.

In 2018, the camp was renamed to the Needham Jones Boot Camp in honor of a local WWII veteran whose passion was to encourage and inspire young men to pursue higher education, hopefully allowing them to be the best version of themselves.

This year’s Boot Camp will last five days, and will be held from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. each day on July 13th, 14th, 19th, 20th and 21st.

“We are pleased to be able to offer the Needham Jones Boot Camp again this summer after having to cancel the event last year do to Covid-19 restrictions,” said Latoya Norman, Museum Manager. “More than 50 young men have participated in the boot camp since 2014, and this summer we will add another 15 participants.”

The camp has made changes to its programming since 2014, and now focuses its efforts on males ages 12 – 15. The camp includes lectures, interactive discussions and participatory activities in the areas of communication, self-confidence building, citizenship, team building, career exploration and health and wellness.

Master Sergeant (MSG) David A. Brooks will facilitate this year’s Boot Camp. He is the master leader course facilitator with the 154th Regional Training Institute 3rd Non-Commission Officers Academy. This is the 3rd year MSG Brooks will be leading the camp.

“My community involvement philosophy is shaped by Marcus Garver, who said ‘I trust that you will so live today as to realize that you are masters of your own destiny, masters of your fate; if there is anything you want in this world, it is for you to strike out with confidence and faith in self and reach for it,’” said Brooks.

He continued, “The knowledge, life skills, and friendships given to me by all my mentors have shaped who I am. So, I am guided by the fact that I am a product of years of combined mentors who also decided to give back and pave the way for the next generation. That is why I am involved in the Boot Camp to encourage and help lead the young men in achieving their life goals and success.”

Former boot camp participant, Specialist (SPC) Melychy Hall stated, “The Boot Camp was inspiring. I learned about teamwork, respect for others and yourself, and I gained friendships. The biggest take away was I learned more about myself. I was thinking about joining the National Guard before I attended the camp. My participation helped further my decision in joining the Guard.”

Thanks to the financial gifts of local sponsors, the camp is free for participants. School supplies will be given to each participant, and lunch and snacks will be provided each day.

The Boot Camp is limited to 15 individuals, and the registration deadline is June 30, 2021. For more information or to register, contact the African American Military History Museum at 601-450-1942, visit www.hattiesburguso.com or email vmolden@hattiesburg.org.