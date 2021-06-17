FestivalSouth® 2021 announces the in-person and live streamed Motown Downtown Revival as the festival’s finale on Saturday, June 26, at 7:30 p.m. at the Saenger Theater in downtown Hattiesburg. Sponsored by Forrest General Hospital, this exciting show stars the incredible Vasti Jackson and G.C. Cameron of the Spinners and the Temptations.

The world knows G.C. Cameron’s songs from his original recordings as lead singer with the Spinners on songs such as “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday” and “It’s a Shame.”

Founding Artistic Director, Jay Dean, said, “I hear G.C.’s songs constantly. I hear him singing those songs on television, in movies, and even while shopping, or in coffee shops. The man’s recordings are literally everywhere.”

Vasti Jackson will be putting his own special touches on famous Motown tunes such as “I Heard It Through the Grapevine,” “SuperFreak,” and “Brick House.”

Joining these two internationally known artists will be the Motown Downtown Revival singers: Krista McKenzie, Latisha Hamilton, and Lexus Peppers who will sing songs recorded by the Supremes, The Marvellettes, and Martha and the Vandellas.

They will be joined by Jacobi Daughrity, David Walker, Cedric Burrell, and Hosea Griffith who will sing songs by The Four Tops, the Temptations, the Commodores, and other Motown groups. A newcomer to the show will be Hattiesburg’s own Robert Tillman who will be performing a tribute to Smokey Robinson and the Miracles.

They will all be backed by the fabulous Motown Downtown Revival Allstar Band featuring Joseph Britain, music director; Barry Leach, guitar; Lowery Hicks, bass; Andy Gilstrap drums; Tom Howells, trumpet; Chris Werle. Trombone; and Ryan Raziano, saxophone.

After a year of dormancy, there is no better way to close FestivalSouth’s 12th season than by featuring the best music from one of the greatest musical eras in this country’s history.

Tickets for the Motown Downtown Revival are $25 and available now at FestivalSouth.org. For more information, visit festivalsouth.org and social media including Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter.