William Carey sees 4.6 percent enrollment increase

﻿William Carey recruiters stay busy. From attending college fairs, to hosting college fairs, to inviting potential student on campus for orientation events, recruiters are building on a solid foundation – posting a 4.6 percent enrollment increase in fall 2018.

“When most universities in Mississippi experiencing plateaued or slight increases in enrollment, we are thrilled with the continued growth at Carey,” said WCU President Dr. Tommy King. “During the past 10 years, our enrollment has nearly doubled from 2,508 to 4,911. This year’s 4.6 percent increase marks our consistent and robust growth.

“Even the tornado that hit our Hattiesburg campus in January 2017 did not cause an enrollment decline.

“In fact, every term after the tornado has had a record enrollment – and the addition of new programs such as the School of Pharmacy at our Tradition Campus is a part of the reason.”