William Carey sees 4.6 percent enrollment increase

By STAFF REPORTS,
  • 180 reads
Wed, 11/28/2018 - 4:50pm

﻿William Carey recruiters stay busy. From attending college fairs, to hosting college fairs, to inviting potential student on campus for orientation events, recruiters are building on a solid foundation – posting a 4.6 percent enrollment increase in fall 2018. 

“When most universities in Mississippi experiencing plateaued or slight increases in enrollment, we are thrilled with the continued growth at Carey,” said WCU President Dr. Tommy King. “During the past 10 years, our enrollment has nearly doubled from 2,508 to 4,911. This year’s 4.6 percent increase marks our consistent and robust growth. 

“Even the tornado that hit our Hattiesburg campus in January 2017 did not cause an enrollment decline. 

“In fact, every term after the tornado has had a record enrollment – and the addition of new programs such as the School of Pharmacy at our Tradition Campus is a part of the reason.”

The Hattiesburg Post:

City accepting bids for Public Safety Complex

Almost two months after approving the issuance of $45 million in general obligations bonds for... READ MORE

City to work with South New Summit School to find new home
Teachers receive grants supporting forensics, robotics
Shawn O’Hara’s daughter raising funds for his burial
St. Fabian seeks resort status to allow alcohol consumption
Joyful Noise: On the Road with William Carey

PREP SPORTS: