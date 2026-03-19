Hattiesburg, Miss.- After 44 seasons on the Carey bench, Mississippi’s all-time winningest college basketball coach, Steve Knight, announced his retirement today, bringing an end to a remarkable career that ranks amongst the best in college basketball history.

“God has blessed me with forty-four great years at William Carey, and I am forever indebted to Him and those who gave an opportunity to a young, inexperienced twenty-five year old aspiring coach back in 1982,” said Knight. “I have had the opportunity to work with awesome, supportive people, including Presidents, administrators, staff, and fellow coaches, and could not have envisioned a better job experience than what I have had for so long in my hometown,” he added.

Knight was named as the Crusader Basketball Head Coach in 1982, kicking off a career that most only dream of. In just his second season (1984), the Crusaders were Gulf Coast Athletic Conference Champions for the first time under his leadership. Knight’s Crusaders won five more GCAC Championships in 1985, 1987, 1990, 1992, and 1997. During that span, Carey went to the NAIA National Tournament seven times.

In 1987, along with his duties as the head basketball coach, Knight was named as William Carey’s Athletic Director. He served in that role for thirty years until 2016. During his tenure as AD, William Carey more than tripled the number of sport offerings from five in 1987 to seventeen in 2016. He was selected as a conference Athletic Director of the Year four times and the NAIA Southeast AD of the Year in 2005-2006. He also served as President of the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference from 2001-2005 and again from 2006-2010.

“The basketball program and the university owe a lot to Coach Knight,” said Athletic Director Tracy English. “For forty-four years he produced championships and sent young men back to their communities to be productive citizens. He coached hundreds of players that went on to become coaches, bankers, doctors, businessmen, preachers, you name it. He is a great friend, and I wish him the best in his retirement,” English added.

Even pulling double duty for so many years, Knight’s basketball machine kept rolling. Carey left the GCAC in favor of the Southern States Athletic Conference in 2010 and the wins kept piling up. Carey made it to the NAIA National Tournament six times between 2010 and 2019, including SSAC Championships in 2014 and 2018. The 2014 campaign ended with a 28-3 mark, setting a school record for wins in a season and earning Knight the title of NAIA National Men’s Basketball Coach of the Year. In 2019, Knight’s team earned a trip to the NAIA Fab Four for the first time in school history. The latest team achievement came just this season, when the Crusaders tied the school record for wins (28) en route to another SSAC Championship and trip to the NAIA National Tournament.

“I’ve known Coach Steve Knight for most of my life, and still remember the privilege of calling him ‘coach’ as a 12 year-old playing Dixie Youth baseball here in Hattiesburg,” said WCU President Ben Burnett. “For 44 years, he has faithfully served William Carey University, building not only a championship program but shaping generations of young men. While he is retiring from coaching, the culture he built- one grounded in discipline, integrity, faith, and excellence in both academics and athletics- will continue to shape William Carey University for years to come,” Burnett added.

Knight finishes his career with 819 wins, good enough for eighth in NAIA history. Before announcing his retirement, he was first on the list of active coaches. His teams amassed twenty-two 20 win seasons in his career, including eleven regular season conference championships, eight tournament championships, and fifteen trips to the NAIA postseason. Knight has been selected as a District/Conference Coach of the Year fifteen times, including this season. In 2015, he became the first ever representative from William Carey to be inducted into the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame. In addition to the Mississippi Hall of Fame, he is also a member of the University of Southern Mississippi (M Club) Hall of Fame (2002), the William Carey University Athletic Hall of Fame (2015), the Hattiesburg Public School District Hall of Fame (2019), and the Southern Miss Alumni Hall of Fame (2022).

“Being able to see my children graduate from WCU and for my wife to be able to work here, as well, warms my heart,” said Knight. “They got to experience what I have been able to enjoy on a daily basis. Leaving a program better than I found it has always been the goal, and I feel we have been able to do that plus much more,” he added. “A special thanks to all of my players who were receptive to coaching and wore the Carey uniform with pride. What a ride it has been!”