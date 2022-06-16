Waste Pro veteran Roland Joyner has been appointed Division Manager of the Hattiesburg, MS Division.

Roland initially joined Waste Pro in 2011 as Division Manager of the Ashville, NC Division, then was promoted to Regional Vice President of Tri-State Region in 2014, overseeing operations of the Southaven, MS, Blytheville, AR, Jonesboro, AR, and Nashville, TN Divisions. The Nashville Division is one of Waste Pro’s newest divisions, opening in 2019 under Roland’s leadership as Regional VP.

Roland has more than 20 years of management and waste industry experience, working with several national haulers throughout his career.

As Division Manager in Hattiesburg, Roland will lead a team that services approximately 27,000 residential and commercial customers.

“I am looking forward to welcoming Roland to the Waste Pro family in Hattiesburg,” said Southern Mississippi Regional Vice President Chris Lockwood. “His leadership in Asheville and the Tri-State Region led to an enormous expansion in those markets, and I am confident we will see the same success and growth in Hattiesburg.”