COVID-19 Schedule Updates

This article is part of our ongoing COVID-19 coverage. Click here for other updates.

School closures:

• All of the state’s public schools are closed by order of the governor until April 17.

• Beginning March 23, all William Carey University classes will be delivered in an online format.

• Beginning March 30, Pearl River Community College classes will be delivered in an online format.

• Beginning March 30, all University of Southern Mississippi classes will be delivered in an online format.

• Sacred Heart Catholic School is physically closed through April 17. Distance learning will be in place.

Business closures:

• African American Military History Museum.

• Grand Theatre.

• Hattiesburg Zoo.

• Lake Terrace Convention Center.

• Lamar County Library System.

• Library of Hattiesburg, Petal and Forrest County.

• Orangetheory Fitness.

• Saenger Theater.

• University of Southern Mississippi is closed to the public.

Business hour changes:

• Dollar General stores will close an hour earlier than their normal times. Click here for store hours and locations.

• Walmart stores, including both stores in Hattiesburg and the one in Petal, will operate from 7 a.m. until 8:30 p.m. daily.

Restaurant closures:

• Branch.

• FIKA.

• Keg and Barrel West.

• Movie Star Restaurant.

• Mugshots Grill & Bar.

• Patio 44 Coastal Seafood & Steaks.

• Purple Parrot.

• The Crab House.

• The Porter.

Dining room closures (restaurant remains open for to-go, delivery and/or curbside pickup options):

• Chick-fil-A.

• Cotton Blues.

• Mack’s On The River.

• Mario’s Italian Restaurant & Bar.

• Murky Waters BBQ.

• Zaxby’s.

Event cancellations:

• “Bricks In The Wall: The Sight & Sound of Pink Floyd” at the Saenger Theater.

• ADP Legislative Forum, Business After Hours and Accelerate events.

• DAR “If Tombstones Could Talk” tour of Oaklawn Cemetery.

• Downtown Crawfish Jam in Hattiesburg.

• Gulf Wars XXIX.

• Habitat “FORE” Humanity Golf Tournament, a fundraiser for Hattiesburg Area Habitat for Humanity.

• HattiesBARK Pet Parade & Block PAWty.

• Hattiesburg Arts Council’s fine arts reception for William Baggett and Lynne Joddrell Baggett and their coffee talk.

• Hattiesburg Farmers Market grand opening.

• HUBFEST.

• Irish-Italian Festival.

• Live @ Five.

• Purple Parrot Wine Festival.

• Si Robertson Sporting Clay Shoot, a fundraiser for Homes of Hope for Children.

• Small Farmers Conference by Alcorn State University Extension Program.

• Spirit of Women Spring event featuring Lacey Chabert.

• USM graduation ceremonies in May.

To report additional closures or information, email news@hubcityspokes.com.