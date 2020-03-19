COVID-19 Schedule Updates

COVID-19 Schedule UpdatesBy JOSHUA WILSON,
School closures:
• All of the state’s public schools are closed by order of the governor until April 17.
• Beginning March 23, all William Carey University classes will be delivered in an online format.
• Beginning March 30, Pearl River Community College classes will be delivered in an online format.
• Beginning March 30, all University of Southern Mississippi classes will be delivered in an online format.
• Sacred Heart Catholic School is physically closed through April 17. Distance learning will be in place.
Business closures:
• African American Military History Museum.
• Grand Theatre.
• Hattiesburg Zoo.
• Lake Terrace Convention Center.
• Lamar County Library System.
• Library of Hattiesburg, Petal and Forrest County.
• Orangetheory Fitness.
• Saenger Theater.
• University of Southern Mississippi is closed to the public.
Business hour changes:
• Dollar General stores will close an hour earlier than their normal times. Click here for store hours and locations.
• Walmart stores, including both stores in Hattiesburg and the one in Petal, will operate from 7 a.m. until 8:30 p.m. daily.
Restaurant closures:
• Branch.
• FIKA.
• Keg and Barrel West.
• Movie Star Restaurant.
• Mugshots Grill & Bar.
• Patio 44 Coastal Seafood & Steaks.
• Purple Parrot.
• The Crab House.
• The Porter.
Dining room closures (restaurant remains open for to-go, delivery and/or curbside pickup options):
• Chick-fil-A.
• Cotton Blues.
• Mack’s On The River.
• Mario’s Italian Restaurant & Bar.
• Murky Waters BBQ.
• Zaxby’s.
Event cancellations:
• “Bricks In The Wall: The Sight & Sound of Pink Floyd” at the Saenger Theater.
• ADP Legislative Forum, Business After Hours and Accelerate events.
• DAR “If Tombstones Could Talk” tour of Oaklawn Cemetery.
• Downtown Crawfish Jam in Hattiesburg.
• Gulf Wars XXIX.
• Habitat “FORE” Humanity Golf Tournament, a fundraiser for Hattiesburg Area Habitat for Humanity.
• HattiesBARK Pet Parade & Block PAWty.
• Hattiesburg Arts Council’s fine arts reception for William Baggett and Lynne Joddrell Baggett and their coffee talk.
• Hattiesburg Farmers Market grand opening.
• HUBFEST.
• Irish-Italian Festival.
• Live @ Five.
• Purple Parrot Wine Festival.
• Si Robertson Sporting Clay Shoot, a fundraiser for Homes of Hope for Children.
• Small Farmers Conference by Alcorn State University Extension Program.
• Spirit of Women Spring event featuring Lacey Chabert.
• USM graduation ceremonies in May.
