The United States Air Force Band’s premier jazz ensemble, “The Airmen of Note,” from Washington, D.C., is heading out on a 9-day community relations tour through Arkansas, Tennessee, Mississippi, and Louisiana. The tour honors the service of Airmen both past and present and highlights the excellence of military members working across the globe. All concerts are free and open to the public, though tickets are required. Ticket information for these concerts is available at:
https://www.music.af.mil/USAFBand/Events/National-Tours/Airmen-of-Note/
Wednesday, April 29 at 7:30 p.m.
Mannoni Performing Arts Center
University of Southern Mississippi
3057 Hardy St.
Hattiesburg, MS 39401
The Airmen of Note is one of the six performing ensembles within The United States Air Force Band, the premier musical organization of the U.S. Air Force. Stationed at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington, D.C., The United States Air Force Band honors those who have served, inspires American citizens to heightened patriotism and service, and connects with the global community on behalf of the U.S. Air Force and the United States of America.