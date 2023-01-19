Cheerleaders from across the southeast will have three opportunities to learn from the best later this month. The two-time UCA National Champion Pearl River Community College cheer team has announced three upcoming clinics for middle schoolers, high schoolers and college transfers. The clinics will take place in Shivers Gymnasium on PRCC’s Poplarville campus.

To register, visit PRCCAthletics.com/Camps. Each participant must complete a PRCC Medical Treatment and Liability Form, which can be found at PRCC.edu/athletic-waiver.

Interested cheerleaders should register early as space for all three clinics is limited.

RECRUITMENT CLINIC

The Recruitment Clinic is open to high school seniors and college transfer students interested in trying out for the PRCC cheer team. The clinic is Friday, Jan. 27, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Cost is $40 per participant.

MIDDLE SCHOOL STUNT CLINIC

The Middle School Stunt Camp is Saturday, Jan. 28, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. The camp is open to students in grades 6th – 8th; the cost is $30 per participant.

HIGH SCHOOL STUNT CLINIC

A High School Stunt Clinic is Saturday, Jan. 28, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. for students in grades 9 – 12. The cost is $40 per participant.

ABOUT PRCC CHEER

The PRCC cheer team, under the direction of coach Sarah Smith, has won the past two UCA Open All-Girl National Championships. The Wildcats’ claimed their most recent title Sunday. The 2021-22 team had eight cheerleaders sign National Letters of Intent with four-year institutions, including Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Southern Miss, and Western Kentucky University.