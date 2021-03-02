Below is a press release from the State Treasury of Mississippi:

12 Mississippi students take home scholarships from the 2021 College Savings MS Shootout

State Treasurer David McRae today announced the winners of the College Savings MS Shootout, which was held at this year’s high school basketball championship games. In total, the State Treasury awarded $6,000 worth of scholarships during the weekend.

“For many Mississippians, sports can be the motivation and the means through which they achieve their college dreams. But sports scholarships can be hard to come by, and most families can’t afford to rely on such good fortune,” said Treasurer McRae. “College Savings Mississippi empowers you to plan ahead by either setting up a tax-advantaged savings account or helping you prepay college altogether. Congratulations to this year’s Savings Shootout winners, and thank you to all who participated.”

The scholarships were given in the form of a Mississippi Affordable College Savings (MACS) account. Almost anyone can open a MACS account for a child or loved one for as little as $25. Families can use the tax-advantaged account for future college expenses, such as tuition, books, supplies, and certain room-and-board expenses. The funds can also be used for elementary and secondary tuition expenses. For more information, visit Treasury.MS.gov/CollegeSavings .

Winners of the 2021 College Savings MS Shootout

Each have been awarded a $500 scholarship, deposited to a MACS account.

- Olen Faulkner, age 14 (New Albany)

- John Eaton, age 18 (Corinth)

- Cassius Thompson, age 16 (Philadelphia)

- Jaylen Grays, age 17 (Jackson)

- Ajayvian Moore, age 14 (Calhoun City)

- Camarion Jones, age 17 (Bay Springs)

- Marley Freeman, age 17 (Brandon)

- Chrystianna Beeman, age 17 (Pelahatchie)

- Elijah Mooney, age 14 (Ripley)

- Champ Wesco, age 14 (Hattiesburg)

- Jonathan Burns, age 17 (Olive Branch)

- Brayland Ferguson, age 18 (Starkville)

A photo of each winner can be found by clicking the winner’s name above or download from our photo gallery by clicking here.