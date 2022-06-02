When people think of Mississippi, they're more likely to think of the mighty river than the Magnolia State we call home. That’s understandable. After all, our state’s namesake is one of the most widely recognized rivers in the world. Native Americans named the river and, as early as 1695, the name was adopted by European explorers.

The Mississippi River is one of the world's great natural wonders. Its headwaters flow from a small glacial lake in northern Minnesota. From there, the river makes its 2,340-mile journey to the Gulf of Mexico. Along the way, it drains 1.2 million square miles of real estate including runoff from all or parts of 32 states and two Canadian provinces.

Thousands of years ago, as it flowed past what is now our state, the Mississippi left us a gift — another stunning natural wonder — that I'm betting many Mississippians aren’t aware of, including me, until I saw someone’s post on Facebook.

Just 6-miles north of Belzoni is the Sky Lake Wildlife Management Area. When I saw the photos of the area on Facebook, I knew I had to visit.

Sky Lake is what's called an oxbow lake, the remains of a bend in the Mississippi that is no longer attached to the river. Water doesn't flow into or out of an oxbow lake, and as a result, they often turn into swamps, which brings us to Sky Lake.

I have a group of friends who meet regularly around town on Monday nights. We also like to team up for the occasional road trip. It just so happens that one member of our Monday night club, Carrie, is from Belzoni and already familiar with Sky Lake. After discovering it on Facebook, my big question for her was, "Why didn't you tell us about it? I want to see!" So, last week, Carrie loaded us all up, and away we went on our latest road trip.

Carrie is proud of her little hometown and, as you drive into town, you're greeted by a sign welcoming you to Belzoni, "Catfish Capital of the World." That’s a big enough claim to fame on its own. Who doesn't love some good Mississippi catfish? But Sky Lake is what we were there to experience.

Driving just a few miles north of town, we arrived, and were we ever in for a treat. After parking the car, it's a short walk to the wooded area where you are transported to another world upon entering. Our word of the day was simply "Wow!"

A recently added half-mile boardwalk, built just above the lake, provides easy access. Walking into the cypress forest, the first thing you notice is that there are no boring views. You'll find something new to take in with every step.

Sky Lake WMA covers 3,500 acres and is home to a number of native species. We didn't see any of the inhabitants but could hear the occasional frog leaping into the swamp or spot ripples in the water from some other aquatic critter enjoying, with us, what was a beautiful Saturday afternoon. The sounds of native birds rustling and chirping could be heard in the trees above.

Speaking of trees, Sky Lake is an ancient forest. You're seeing Mississippi in its natural state as it would have looked thousands of years ago. Giant bald cypress trees fill the swamp. In fact, the forest is home to some of the world's oldest and largest bald cypress. And to think, they're right here in Mississippi. Towering over 100 feet, some are 1,000 years old, with the largest measuring 47 feet in circumference.

The bald cypress has famous cousins you're probably familiar with. They're members of the cupressaceae family, which includes the redwoods and giant sequoia found in the mountains of California.

As you stroll along the boardwalk, walking deeper into the forest and swamp, you'll see how each tree reveals a unique personality. Some of their trunks are hollow, but that doesn't stop them from growing.

During the dry season, native species, including the Mississippi black bear, may use the tree's hollow interior for shelter.

One of the more remarkable features is the tree's root systems. The roots don't just grow into the swampy ground below, they actually reach back up from the murky water, feeding oxygen and nutrients back into the tree. The above-ground root extensions are called "knees." Peeking above the waterline, no two are exactly alike. The tree's knees create a poetic natural tapestry, growing up and out of the water, surrounding the trees they nourish.

And then there's the swamp itself, as much a star of Sky Lake as the bald cypress. In some areas of the lake, the trees and their knees can be seen growing out of the brown waters you might expect to see in a swamp. But most striking is those areas of swamp water covered in nutrient-rich green algae.

If green is your favorite color, you'll be in heaven. Huge expanses of deep-green algae marry the just-as-green canopy of the bald cypress forest. Rich green below and above join to create a scene best described as walking in a dream. And, oh yeah, Sky Lake's generous forest and tree canopy act as nature's air-conditioning, keeping us cool on an otherwise hot, late spring Saturday afternoon.

Benches along the boardwalk were welcomed breaks for when my friends and I felt like stopping to sit, marveling at the natural wonders dazzling our senses. The effect was soothing to the soul.

If Sky Lake were closer to one of Mississippi's larger population centers, it undoubtedly would be a much more popular attraction. I've been around a bit and must say, I could not have been more proud, having this luxurious natural marvel in our own backyard.

Planning a road trip of your own this summer? Here's a close-to-home, gas budget-friendly suggestion. Add Sky Lake Wildlife Management Area to your must-see list. It’s a rewarding side trip on the way to, say, Oxford or Memphis. Or, as my friends and I discovered, an easy day trip from Hattiesburg, with plenty of time to stop for dinner in Jackson.

Sky Lake, one of Mississippi's great natural wonders, a gift from the river that gave us our name.

For information, go to www.mdwfp.com/wildlife-hunting/wma/region/north-delta/sky-lake/, and for fun photos of the area, go to www.onlyinyourstate.com/mississippi/sky-lake-wma.

Elijah Jones is a proud Hattiesburg native who enjoys writing. Email him at edjhubtown@aol.com.