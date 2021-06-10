Officials from the City of Sumrall and the Mississippi Main Street Association are seeking the public’s input for an upcoming “Downtown Roadmap” for Sumrall, which will help provide the Sumrall Main Street Association with a strategic framework for downtown revitalization over the next three to five years.

To assist with that endeavor, residents are invited to two upcoming meetings: a Community Visioning Session on June 21 and a Community Presentation on June 23.

“I’m new to this position, and we just wanted to develop a strategic plan with input from our stakeholders, business owners and residents of what they want, and to help develop that plan with us,” said Sabreya DeLancey, director of the Sumrall Main Street Association. “The Downtown Roadmap is a team of experts in their own fields who have experience with revitalization of other towns, and we are bringing in that team to kind of guide us in developing the strategic plan.”

The Community Visioning Session will be held at 5:30 p.m. June 21 at the Sumrall Community Center at 95 Center Avenue. The session is designed to be interactive, and residents are encouraged to give input on what they’d like to see in downtown Sumrall.

“So that’ll be more like a workshop session, where we’ll take all of that input and ideas,” DeLancey said. “We’ll (hear about) what they want to see happening, what is happening that they like, what is happening that they don’t like.

“We’ll kind of just put all of that in one big pot together, and then the next day we’ll sort through everything. We’re already collecting data and we have surveys out there, and we’ve been doing site surveys around town, and so we’ll put all of that data with it too.”

That will be followed by the Community Presentation, which will be held at 5 p.m. June 23 at the Sumrall Community Center. That meeting will include general observations and recommendations by the Downtown Roadmap Team.

The team will provide recommendations for the community based on information gathered through a review of prior planning documents, an online survey distributed to the community prior to the visit, a community tour, interviews and input sessions.

“That will be when we bring everything that all that data came to – this is the suggestions that (the team members) have, based on what they heard and saw,” DeLancey said. “They’ll tell us what they think we should do with it moving forward.”

Downtown Roadmap Team members include Thomas Gregory and Jennifer Prather from MMSA, Rachael Carter from the Mississippi State University Extension; Randy Wilson from Community Design Solutions; Andy Kalback from Kalback Design Studio; Bethany Byrd from Own Your Hill; Chance McDavid from the Mississippi Development Authority; and Jeannie Zieren from MMSA.

“With advice from the Mississippi Main Street Downtown Roadmap Team and the ideas from our local Main Street Association, I hope that we can implement a more thorough plan for the revitalization of our downtown ‘Main Street’ area,” Mayor Heath Sumrall said.