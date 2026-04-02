Several events are held in the district throughout the year, including the upcoming Downtown Crawfish Jam Music Festival set for April 18.

Spring days are made for strolling, and when the stroll is through a beautiful canopy of trees while admiring the many historic homes along the way, it’s all the better. Now is the ideal time to visit the Hattiesburg Historic Neighborhood Association, just southeast of downtown. Within that district is a smaller area, and just like stepping through a portal back in time, it is filled with beautiful homes which are listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Hattiesburg was developed as a timber town, set among the piney woods of southeast Mississippi. Those working in the timber industry settled in the area in the 1880s, establishing the now-historic neighborhood in 1884. The beautifully-maintained 23-block area features a large number of architecturally significant structures. The homes have been restored and maintained to retain the same appearance they had when the founders of the city developed the district.

While some of the residences were not as well-maintained, the acquisition and restoration of key houses beginning in the early 1980s triggered the revitalization of HHNA.

Many of the residents of the neighborhood include descendants of the city’s first families along with newcomers of all ages, from retirees who seek a sense of nostalgia to newlyweds who appreciate the historic appeal. Uniting the neighbors is a shared interest in preserving the architectural integrity of the neighborhood, attracting new residents, and informing area citizens about the historic significance of the neighborhood and the importance of the revitalization and preservation of its houses.

Early founders of the neighborhood, prominent citizens who built houses and resided in the neighborhood, include:

Dr. T.E. Ross (416 Bay Street), owner of the Central Business District’s Ross Building and a founder of Methodist Hospital.

J.P. Carter (502 Court Street), owner of the Central Business District’s Carter Building, president of First National Bank of Commerce, and city alderman.

George Komp (122 Short Bay), owner of Komp Machine Works.

W.M. Conner (106 Short Bay), local merchant, developer, alderman, and mayor of Hattiesburg.

J.S. Turner (500 Bay Street), local land owner, lumberman, alderman, and organizer of the First National Bank of Commerce.

W.W. Crawford (301 Court Street), founder of the South Mississippi Infirmary.

F.B. Woodley (415 Walnut Street), superintendent of schools.

Abner Polk (730 River Avenue), alderman and liveryman.

Michael Rowan (401 Bay Street), roadmaster for the New Orleans and Northeastern and Mississippi Central Railroads.

Paul B. Johnson Jr. and Sr. (Bay Street — house no longer there), governors of Mississippi.

The Neighborhood Association purchased the Walthall School and grounds from the Hattiesburg Public School District in 1995 and created Walthall Foundation, Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, to own and operate the building and to provide for its future use and development. The Foundation made improvements to the building and grounds and worked with a number of tenants before deeding the property to Interaction Factory for the development of a hands-on children’s science and art museum.

The Interaction Factory closed, and the Walthall Foundation received the title to the property once again in November 2005. The Walthall Board concluded that continued ownership and operation of the facility was beyond their scope of resources so they sold the property to Walthall Development, LLC in 2006 for the development of condominiums that would maintain the Mississippi Landmark status of the building and the National Register status as required by law. The former cafeteria of the building has been converted into a community room for special events and meetings.

Several events are held in the district throughout the year, including the upcoming Downtown Crawfish Jam Music Festival set for April 18. The 27th annual event will be held at Walthall Park and serves as the largest fundraiser for the Walthall Foundation for the renovations and repairs of the Historic Walthall Community Center Building and Walthall Park. One of the more popular events is the annual Victorian Candlelit Christmas.

-- Article credit to Susan Marquez for the Magnolia Tribune --