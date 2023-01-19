Below is a press release from the Mississippi Department of Archives and History:

At its regular meeting on January 20, the Board of Trustees of the Mississippi Department of Archives and History (MDAH) awarded more than $3 million on behalf of the Community Heritage Preservation Grant program to nineteen preservation and restoration projects from across the state. The Community Heritage Preservation Grant program, authorized and funded by the Mississippi Legislature, helps preserve and restore historic courthouses and schools across Mississippi, as well as other types of historic properties located in Certified Local Government communities.

"The Legislature has saved hundreds of significant Mississippi properties through this program," said MDAH director Katie Blount. "The Department of Archives and History is grateful for the Legislature's support and pleased to be able to help preserve these local treasures."

The grant awards are as follows:

Natchez Institute, Natchez, Adams County-­$300,000

Window restoration

Y&MV Depot (Natchez Depot), Natchez, Adams County—$143,750

Interior repairs and finishes; HVAC, plumbing and electrical upgrades

Sherman Line Rosenwald School, Gillsburg, Amite County—$40,000

Roof replacement and foundation repairs

Vaiden High School, Vaiden, Carroll County—$62,184

Roof repairs and historic structures report

Bennett Auditorium, Hattiesburg, Forrest County—$235,015

Interior repairs and window restoration

Forrest County Agricultural High School, Brooklyn, Forrest County—$73,367

Interior floor repairs

Hinds County Armory, Jackson, Hinds County—$324,368

Window restoration

Kemper County Courthouse, DeKalb, Kemper County—$218,001

Roof repairs and repainting

Lafayette County Courthouse, Oxford, Lafayette County—$213,562

Window restoration

Dentzel Carousel and Carousel House, Meridian, Lauderdale County—$239,840

Roof replacement; structural, exterior and window repairs

Merrehope, Meridian, Lauderdale County—$306,385

Roof replacement

Canton Rosenwald School, Canton, Madison County—$183,798

Rood repairs and structural stabilization

Trolio Hotel, Canton, Madison County—$184,000

Roof repairs

Byhalia High School, Byhalia, Marshall County—$200,039

Roof repairs

Carnegie Auditorium, Holly Springs, Marshall Count—$196,367

Structural and masonry repairs

M&O Railroad Depot, Aberdeen, Monroe County—$98,353

Interior and door repairs; and electrical upgrades

Southern Cultural Heritage Foundation-Academy Building, Vicksburg, Warren County—$136,180

Roof replacement

Eupora School Complex-Administration Building, Eupora, Webster County—$78,235

Roof, interior and exterior repairs

Yazoo County Courthouse, Yazoo City, Yazoo County—$214,124

Interior and exterior repair; mechanical and electrical upgrades

Grant awards are paid on a reimbursable basis upon the successful completion of the entire project or at the time of the completion of pre-established phases of the project. Prior to application, all buildings must have been designated Mississippi Landmarks. A cash match of at least twenty percent is required. Only county or municipal governments, school districts, and nonprofit organizations granted Section 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status by the Internal Revenue Service may submit applications.

To become a Certified Local Government, a community must adopt a preservation ordinance establishing a preservation commission in accordance with federal and state guidelines. Once the commission has been established, application for CLG status may be made to the National Park Service through the Mississippi Department of Archives and History. MDAH works closely with local government officials and citizens to help them create and manage a workable local historic preservation program. To learn more about the CLG program, contact Meredith Massey in the Historic Preservation Division of MDAH, at 601-576-6538.