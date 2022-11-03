Below are the Mississippi Court of Appeals Decisions for the week of November 01, 2022:

Smith, Joel, J.

X 2021-CP-00930-COA

Virgil L. Jarvis a/k/a Virgil Lamont Jarvis a/k/a Virgil Jarvis v. State of Mississippi; Pearl River Circuit Court; LC Case #: 55CI1:20-cv-00037-CM; Ruling Date: 07/23/2021; Ruling Judge: Claiborne McDonald; Majority Opinion: Smith, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Pearl River County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton, P.J., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. Wilson, P.J., Concurs in Part and in the Result Without Separate Written Opinion.

Westbrooks, Latrice A., J.

XX 2020-CA-01162-COA

Ekaterina V. Blagodirova v. Jose C. Schrock; Monroe Chancery Court; LC Case #: CV2013-000435; Ruling Date: 09/14/2020; Ruling Judge: Jacqueline Mask; Majority Opinion: Westbrooks, J. Disposition: Affirmed in Part; Reversed and Rendered in Part. Appellant and appellee taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Wilson, P.J., McDonald and Lawrence, JJ., Concur. Emfinger, J., Concurs in Part and in the Result Without Separate Written Opinion. McCarty, J., Concurs in Result Only Without Separate Written Opinion. Carlton, P.J., Concurs in Part and Dissents in Part With Separate Written Opinion, Joined by Barnes, C.J., Greenlee and Smith, JJ. Concurring in Part and Dissenting in Part Opinion: Carlton, P.J. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Greenlee and Smith, JJ., Join This Opinion.

Westbrooks, Latrice A., J.

X 2021-CA-00074-COA

Natasha L. Baughman v. Benjamin Alan Baughman; Marion Chancery Court; LC Case #: 46CH1:18-cv-00156-CS; Ruling Date: 01/06/2021; Ruling Judge: Michael Smith; Majority Opinion: Westbrooks, J. Disposition: On Direct Appeal: Affirmed in Part; Reversed and Rendered in Part; Remanded. On Cross-Appeal: Affirmed. Appellant and appellee taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., McDonald, McCarty and Smith, JJ., Concur. Emfinger, J., Concurs in Part and in the Result Without Separate Written Opinion. Wilson, P.J., Greenlee and Lawrence, JJ., Concur in Result Only Without Separate Written Opinion. Carlton, P.J., Not Participating.

Greenlee, Jim M., J.

X 2021-CA-01338-COA

Darryl T. Keys v. Rehabilitation, Inc.; Hinds Circuit Court 1st District; LC Case #: 25CI1:20-cv-00549-EFP; Ruling Date: 11/09/2021; Ruling Judge: Eleanor Peterson; Majority Opinion: Greenlee, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty and Smith, JJ., Concur. Emfinger, J., Not Participating.

Carlton, Virginia Carter, P.J.

X 2020-KA-01371-COA

Charles Eugene Bowman v. State of Mississippi; Pearl River Circuit Court; LC Case #: 55:19- CR-223; Ruling Date: 11/23/2020; Ruling Judge: Prentiss Harrell; Majority Opinion: Carlton, P.J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Wilson, P.J., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald and Lawrence, JJ., Concur. McCarty and Emfinger, JJ., Concur in Part and in the Result Without Separate Written Opinion. Smith, J., Not Participating.

Carlton, Virginia Carter, P.J.

X 2021-SA-01133-COA

Mississippi Department of Human Services v. Tony Antwan Reaves; Hinds Chancery Court 1st District; LC Case #: 25CH1:13-cv-00805; Ruling Date: 09/03/2021; Ruling Judge: Denise Owens; Majority Opinion: Carlton, P.J. Disposition: Reversed and Remanded. Appellee taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Greenlee, Lawrence, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. McDonald, J., Concurs in Part and in the Result Without Separate Written Opinion. Wilson, P.J., and Westbrooks, J., Concur in Result Only Without Separate Written Opinion.

Carlton, Virginia Carter, P.J.

X 2021-CP-01149-COA

Adam Brent Wallace v. State of Mississippi; Lamar Circuit Court; LC Case #: 37CI1:21-cv-00068-PH; Ruling Date: 10/11/2021; Ruling Judge: Prentiss Harrell; Consolidated with 2019-CT-01735-COA Adam Brent Wallace v. State of Mississippi; Lamar Circuit Court; LC Case #: 37CI1:18-cv-00096-PH; Ruling Date: 11/05/2019; Ruling Judge: Prentiss Harrell; Majority Opinion: Carlton, P.J. Disposition: Affirmed. Lamar County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. Wilson, P.J., Concurs in Result Only Without Separate Written Opinion.

EN BANC

2021-KA-00075-COA

Walter Simpson v. State of Mississippi; Madison Circuit Court; LC Case #: 18-CR-00442-JR; Ruling Date: 01/04/2021; Ruling Judge: Steve Ratcliff, III; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied. Emfinger, J., not participating.

EN BANC

2021-CA-00544-COA

Valerie Terpening, Individually, and as Guardian and Next Friend of D.L., a Minor, and as Administratrix of The Estate of Ginger Callegan, Deceased, and on behalf of all Wrongful Death Beneficiaries v. F.L. Crane & Sons, Inc.; Jackson Circuit Court; LC Case #: 30CI1:20-cv-00028-DH; Ruling Date: 05/04/2021; Ruling Judge: Dale Harkey; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied.

EN BANC

XX 2021-CC-00576-COA

Vector Transportation Co. v. Mississippi Department of Employment Security and Anna K. Renfroe; Lee Circuit Court; LC Case #: CV20-122(M)L; Ruling Date: 04/26/2021; Ruling Judge: Kelly Mims; Majority Opinion: Emfinger, J. Disposition: Reversed and Rendered. Appellee Mississippi Department of Employment Security taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Carlton, P.J., Greenlee, Lawrence, McCarty and Smith, JJ., Concur. McDonald, J., Concurs in Part and Dissents in Part Without Separate Written Opinion. Westbrooks, J., Dissents With Separate Written Opinion, Joined by Wilson, P.J.; McDonald, J., Joins In Part. Barnes, C.J., Not Participating. Dissenting Opinion: Westbrooks, J. Votes: Wilson, P.J., Joins This Opinion. McDonald, J., Joins This Opinion in Part.