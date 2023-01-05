Below are the Mississippi Court of Appeals Decisions for the week of January 10, 2023:

McCarty, David Neil, J.

X 2021-KA-00858-COA

Ryan Scott Perrigin a/k/a Ryan Perrigin v. State of Mississippi; Lowndes Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2020-0296-CR1H; Ruling Date: 05/27/2021; Ruling Judge: Lee Howard; Majority Opinion: McCarty, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence and Smith, JJ., Concur. Emfinger, J., Concurs in Part and in the Result Without Separate Written Opinion.

McCarty, David Neil, J.

X 2021-CA-01208-COA

Lynn Wilkerson v. Josh Wilkerson, Teri Wilkerson, Curtis Wilkerson and Katherine Wilkerson; Jackson Chancery Court; LC Case #: 30CH1:19-cv-01463-TLH; Ruling Date: 09/29/2021; Ruling Judge: Tanya Hasbrouck; Majority Opinion: McCarty, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur.

Lawrence, Anthony N., J.

X 2020-CA-00344-COA

Charles Bolton and Linda Bolton v. John Lee, P.A., The Estate of John W. Lee, Jr., BancorpSouth Bank and Stacey Hall; Forrest Circuit Court; LC Case #: 18CI1:17-cv-00072-bwf; Ruling Date: 02/25/2020; Ruling Judge: Barry Ford; Majority Opinion: Lawrence, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellants taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton, P.J., Greenlee, McDonald, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. Wilson, P.J., and Westbrooks, J., Concur in Part and in the Result Without Separate Written Opinion.

Westbrooks, Latrice A., J.

X 2021-CA-00367-COA

Brian S. Pope v. Deborah Baird Martin a/k/a Deborah L. Martin a/k/a Deborah Martin Pope a/k/a Deborah L. Pope; Rankin Circuit Court; LC Case #: 61CI1:18-cv-00025-JA; Ruling Date: 11/23/2020; Ruling Judge: Dewey Arthur; Majority Opinion: Westbrooks, J. Disposition: Affirmed in Part; Reversed and Remanded in Part. Appellant and appellee taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty and Smith, JJ., Concur. Emfinger, J., Concurs in Part and in the Result Without Separate Written Opinion.

Wilson, Jack L., P.J.

X 2021-CA-01222-COA

Ardean E. Evilsizer v. Beau Rivage Resorts, LLC; Harrison Circuit Court 1st District; LC Case #: 24CI1:19-cv-00188; Ruling Date: 10/20/2021; Ruling Judge: Lisa Dodson; Majority Opinion: Wilson, P.J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton, P.J., Greenlee, Lawrence, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. McDonald, J., Concurs in Result Only Without Separate Written Opinion. Westbrooks, J., Not Participating.

Carlton, Virginia Carter, P.J.

X 2021-CA-01046-COA

In Re: The Adoption of Jane, a Minor: Hilda Boutwell v. Leon Fairchild and Jennifer Fairchild; Jefferson Davis Chancery Court; LC Case #: 33CH1:18-ad-00368-DS; Ruling Date: 09/10/2021; Ruling Judge: David Shoemake; Majority Opinion: Carlton, P.J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Wilson, P.J., Greenlee, Westbrooks, Lawrence, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. McDonald, J., Concurs in Part and in the Result Without Separate Written Opinion. McCarty, J., Concurs in Result Only Without Separate Written Opinion.

Barnes, Donna M., C.J.

X 2021-KA-00613-COA

Kindar Andre Green a/k/a Kindar Green v. State of Mississippi; DeSoto Circuit Court; LC Case #: CR2020-0078CW; Ruling Date: 05/28/2021; Ruling Judge: Celeste Wilson; Majority Opinion: Barnes, C.J. Disposition: Affirmed. DeSoto County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur.

EN BANC

XX 2021-KA-00721-COA

Douglas Allen Taylor v. State of Mississippi; Harrison Circuit Court 1st District; LC Case #: B2401-2018-103; Ruling Date: 05/26/2021; Ruling Judge: Lawrence Bourgeois, Jr.; Majority Opinion: McCarty, J. Disposition: Reversed and Remanded. Appellee taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton, P.J., Westbrooks, McDonald and Lawrence, JJ., Concur. Greenlee and Emfinger, JJ., Concur in Part and in the Result Without Separate Written Opinion. Wilson, P.J., Concurs in Result and Dissents in Part With Separate Written Opinion, Joined by Greenlee, J.; McDonald and McCarty, JJ., Join In Part. Smith, J., Not Participating. Concurring in Part and Dissenting in Part Opinion: Wilson, P.J. Votes: Greenlee, J., Joins This Opinion. McDonald and McCarty, JJ., Join This Opinion in Part.

EN BANC

XX 2021-KA-00865-COA

Anton Colburn a/k/a Anton Marcell Colburn v. State of Mississippi; Itawamba Circuit Court; LC Case #: CR2019-000281; Ruling Date: 06/25/2021; Ruling Judge: Paul Funderburk; Majority Opinion: Barnes, C.J. Disposition: Affirmed. Itawamba County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Carlton, P.J., Greenlee, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. Wilson, P.J., Concurs in Part and in the Result Without Separate Written Opinion. McCarty, J., Dissents With Separate Written Opinion, Joined by Westbrooks and McDonald, JJ.; Lawrence, J., Joins In Part. Dissenting Opinion: McCarty, J. Votes: Westbrooks and McDonald, JJ., Join This Opinion. Lawrence, J., Joins This Opinion in Part.