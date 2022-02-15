Listed below are the Mississippi Court of Appeals decisions for the week of February 15, 2022:

Smith, Joel, J.

X 2021-CA-00033-COA

Norma Anderson, Tunica County Tax Collector, and Rechelle Siggers, Tunica County Chancery Clerk v. S & S Properties, LLC; Tunica Chancery Court; LC Case #: 72CH1:19-cv-00005-WMS; Ruling Date: 12/09/2020; Ruling Judge: Jon Barnwell; Majority Opinion: Smith, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellants taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Westbrooks, Lawrence, McCarty and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. McDonald, J., Concurs in Result Only Without Separate Written Opinion.

Lawrence, Anthony N., J.

XX 2020-KA-00278-COA

Johnny Vondelle Ford a/k/a Johnny Ford v. State of Mississippi; Leake Circuit Court; LC Case #: 19-CR-022-LE-CC; Ruling Date: 02/11/2020; Ruling Judge: Mark Duncan; Majority Opinion: Lawrence, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton, P.J., Greenlee, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. Wilson, P.J., and McDonald, J., Concur in Result Only Without Separate Written Opinion. Westbrooks, J., Concurs in Part and in the Result With Separate Written Opinion, Joined by McDonald, J.; McCarty, J. Joins In Part. Concurring in Part and in Result Opinion: Westbrooks, J. Votes: McDonald, J., Joins This Opinion. McCarty, J., Joins This Opinion in Part.

McDonald, Deborah, J.

X 2020-CA-01362-COA

Diversicare of Meridian, LLC d/b/a Diversicare of Meridian, Diversicare Leasing Company III, LLC, Diversicare Management Services Co., Diversicare Leasing Corp., Chrissy Alexander, Demetri Gordon and Oshaugnessyz McCormick v. Linda Dianne Shelton, Individually and as Administratrix of the Estate of Sarah Elizabeth Hamrick, Deceased, for and on behalf of the Estate and Wrongful Death Beneficiaries of Sarah Elizabeth Hamrick, Deceased; Lauderdale Circuit Court; LC Case #: 20CV065; Ruling Date: 11/06/2020; Ruling Judge: Charles Wright, Jr.; Majority Opinion: McDonald, J. Disposition: Affirmed and Remanded. Appellants taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Westbrooks, Lawrence, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. Barnes, C.J., Not Participating.

Wilson, Jack L., P.J.

X 2020-CA-01100-COA

Alisa Rutland v. James Burroughs, Factory Certified Mobile Homes, LLC, B&C Mobile Homes, LLC, Darrell Springer and Springer Trucking, LLC; Jones Circuit Court 2nd District; LC Case #: 34CI2:17-cv-00067; Ruling Date: 07/31/2020; Ruling Judge: Richard McKenzie; Majority Opinion: Wilson, P.J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton, P.J., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. Lawrence, J., Concurs in Result Only Without Separate Written Opinion.

Wilson, Jack L., P.J.

X 2020-CA-01249-COA

Lionel Robinson and Ferante Sims v. Patrick W. Smith; Grenada Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2020-086-CVL; Ruling Date: 10/08/2020; Ruling Judge: Joseph Loper, Jr.; Majority Opinion: Wilson, P.J. Disposition: Reversed and Remanded. Appellee taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton, P.J., Greenlee, Lawrence, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. McCarty, J., Concurs in Part and in the Result Without Separate Written Opinion. Westbrooks and McDonald, JJ., Not Participating.

Barnes, Donna M., C.J.

XX 2020-CA-00095-COA

Angela Lambes v. Eric Lambes; Jackson Chancery Court; LC Case #: 14-cv-02072-MAM; Ruling Date: 12/18/2019; Ruling Judge: Mark Maples; Majority Opinion: Barnes, C.J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Lawrence, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. McDonald, J., Concurs in Result Only Without Separate Written Opinion. Westbrooks, J., Concurs in Part and Dissents in Part Without Separate Written Opinion. McCarty, J., Concurs in Part and Dissents in Part With Separate Written Opinion, Joined by Westbrooks, J.; McDonald, J., Joins In Part. Concurring in Part and Dissenting in Part Opinion: McCarty, J. Votes: Westbrooks, J., Joins This Opinion. McDonald, J., Joins This Opinion in Part.

Barnes, Donna M., C.J.

X 2021-WC-00057-COA

Howard Tillman v. KLLM Transport and KLLM Transport Services, LLC; LC Case #: 14 06565-M-7013-E; Ruling Date: 12/08/2020; Majority Opinion: Barnes, C.J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur.

EN BANC

2020-KA-00710-COA

Brian Scott Berryman a/k/a Brian Berryman v. State of Mississippi; Tishomingo Circuit Court; LC Case #: CR17-183; Ruling Date: 06/25/2020; Ruling Judge: Kelly Mims; Disposition: The motion for rehearing filed by Office of State Public Defender is denied. Westbrooks, McDonald and McCarty, JJ., would grant.

EN BANC

2020-KA-00710-COA

Brian Scott Berryman a/k/a Brian Berryman v. State of Mississippi; Tishomingo Circuit Court; LC Case #: CR17-183; Ruling Date: 06/25/2020; Ruling Judge: Kelly Mims; Disposition: The motion for rehearing filed by Brian Scott Berryman, pro se, is denied. Westbrooks and McDonald, JJ., would grant.

EN BANC

2020-CP-00736-COA

Henry Gibbs, Jr. a/k/a Henry Gibbs v. State of Mississippi; Washington Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2020-57; Ruling Date: 06/01/2020; Ruling Judge: W. Hines; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied.

EN BANC

XX 2020-CA-00847-COA

Nancy Shannon v. Laron Shannon; Tippah Chancery Court; LC Case #: 2019-346L; Ruling Date: 07/15/2020; Ruling Judge: Lawrence Little; Majority Opinion: Emfinger, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton, P.J., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty and Smith, JJ., Concur. Wilson, P.J., Concurs in Part and Dissents in Part With Separate Written Opinion. Concurring in Part and Dissenting in Part Opinion: Wilson, P.J.

EN BANC

XX 2020-CP-00950-COA

Alfred Williams v. State of Mississippi; Lamar Circuit Court; LC Case #: 37CI1:11-cr-129-AM; Ruling Date: 08/18/2020; Ruling Judge: Anthony Mozingo; Majority Opinion: Greenlee, J. Disposition: Reversed and Remanded. Lamar County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty and Smith, JJ., Concur. Emfinger, J., Dissents With Separate Written Opinion, Joined by Barnes, C.J. Dissenting Opinion: Emfinger, J. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Joins This Opinion.

EN BANC

2020-CP-01203-COA

Akecheta Morningstar v. Perkins Law Firm, Felecia Perkins, and Jessica Ayers; Hinds Circuit Court 1st District; LC Case #: 25CI1:20-cv-00456; Ruling Date: 10/08/2020; Ruling Judge: David Chandler; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied.