Several bills filed by House and Senate Democrats would reform the state’s welfare agency, which remains plagued in scandal and criticism after it squandered at least $77 million in federal welfare funds.

The Mississippi welfare scandal, which has received broad scrutiny by Mississippi Today and news outlets across the nation, has ensnared several high-profile Republicans in the state.

The known misspending occurred over a period of several years in part because of lax reporting standards and requirements at the state and federal levels. Leaders of the Department of Human Services and politically powerful individuals who misspent the federal funds from 2016 to 2020 often did so within the bounds of existing state and federal regulations.

No Republican lawmaker has called for a hearing or filed a bill to reform the agency’s spending based on the legal and journalistic revelations of the scandal.

“How, after two full years, is a system that allowed this kind of wrongdoing to run rampant still without a plan to prevent it from happening again?” said Rep. Robert Johnson, the House Democratic leader from Natchez who filed a bill that would require a legislative watchdog to regularly probe the welfare agency’s spending of federal grants and subgrants. “Since that information came to light, our Republican colleagues have held no hearings and made no attempt to get to the bottom of how this could have happened and how we could prevent it from happening again.”

Here are the bills filed this session — all authored by Democrats — that would implement spending safeguards, prioritize the needs of low-income families, or create methods to regularly track how the agency spends its federal funds.

Republican Sen. Melanie Sojourner of Natchez filed several bills that would increase restrictions on who can receive TANF and other welfare benefits, though these bills do not address the misspending allegations of the broader scandal. Those bills include Senate Bill 2804, which would prohibit TANF funds from going to people convicted of several felonies, and Senate Bill 2776, which would require TANF recipients to participate in community service programs.

-- Article credit to Adam Ganucheau of Mississippi Today --