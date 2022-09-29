Below are the Mississippi Supreme Court Decisions for the week of September 29, 2022:

Randolph, Michael K., C.J.

X 2021-CA-01082-SCT

Broadband Voice, LLC d/b/a Fuse.Cloud, LLC v. Jefferson County, Mississippi; Jefferson Circuit Court; LC Case #: 32CI1:20-cv-00118-THI; Ruling Date: 08/23/2021; Ruling Judge: Tomika Irving; Majority Opinion: Randolph, C.J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Kitchens and King, P.JJ., Coleman, Maxwell, Beam, Chamberlin, Ishee and Griffis, JJ., Concur.

EN BANC

89-R-99012-SCT

In Re: Rules Governing Admission to The Mississippi Bar; Disposition: Order reappointing Pieter Teeuwissen, Marcie Fyke Baria, and Gwendolyn Baptist-Rucker to three-year terms (11/1/22 through 10/31/25) as members of the Mississippi Board of Bar Admissions. All Justices Agree. Order entered 9/21/22.

EN BANC

XXX 2020-CT-00601-SCT

Julio Gordon v. Christy Dickerson; Lee Circuit Court; LC Case #: CV19-103(PF) L; Ruling Date: 04/23/2020; Ruling Judge: Paul Funderburk; Majority Opinion: Beam, J. Disposition: Reversed and Remanded. Appellant and Appellee taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Coleman, Maxwell, Chamberlin and Griffis, JJ., Concur. Randolph, C.J., Dissents With Separate Written Opinion Joined by Kitchens, P.J., and Ishee, J. King, P.J., Dissents With Separate Written Opinion Joined by Kitchens, P.J. Dissenting Opinion: Randolph, C.J. Votes: Kitchens, P.J., and Ishee, J., Join This Opinion. Dissenting Opinion: King, P.J. Votes: Kitchens, P.J., Joins This Opinion.

EN BANC

XXX 2020-CT-00883-SCT

Kenneth Peyton Bryant v. Jennifer Hart Bryant; DeSoto Chancery Court; LC Case #: 17CH1:15-cv-01037; Ruling Date: 07/29/2020; Ruling Judge: Vicki Daniels; Majority Opinion: Kitchens, P.J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Randolph, C.J., King, P.J., Beam, Chamberlin and Ishee, JJ., Concur. Coleman, J., Dissents With Separate Written Opinion Joined by Maxwell and Griffis, JJ. Maxwell, J., Dissents With Separate Written Opinion Joined by Coleman, J. Dissenting Opinion: Coleman, J. Votes: Maxwell and Griffis, JJ., Join This Opinion. Dissenting Opinion: Maxwell, J. Votes: Coleman, J., Joins This Opinion.

EN BANC

XX 2021-KA-00420-SCT

Baby Boy Moore a/k/a Lavell v. State of Mississippi; Newton Circuit Court; LC Case #: 20-CR-003-NWMD; Ruling Date: 04/07/2021; Ruling Judge: Caleb May; Majority Opinion: King, P.J. Disposition: Affirmed. Newton County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Kitchens, P.J., Coleman, Chamberlin, Ishee and Griffis, JJ., Concur. Maxwell, J., Concurs in Part and in the Result With Separate Written Opinion Joined by Randolph, C.J., and Beam, J. Concurring in Part and in Result Opinion: Maxwell, J. Votes: Randolph, C.J., and Beam, J., Join This Opinion.

EN BANC

2022-M-00451-SCT

Terrence J. Millette, M.D. v. Mary Frazier, as Personal Representative of The Wrongful Death Beneficiaries of Jeanenne Foster, and The Estate of Jeanenne Foster; Jackson Circuit Court; LC Case #: 30CI1:18-cv-00185-KJ; Ruling Date: 04/18/2022; Ruling Judge: Kathy Jackson; Disposition: Petition for Permission to Appeal filed by counsel for Terrence J. Millette, M.D., is denied. This Court's stay of trial court proceedings entered August 16, 2022, is hereby lifted. To Deny: Randolph, C.J., Kitchens and King, P.JJ., Coleman, Maxwell, Beam, Chamberlin and Ishee, JJ. To Grant: Griffis, J. Order entered 9/21/22.