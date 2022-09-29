Below are the Mississippi Court of Appeals Decisions for the week of October 04, 2022:

Smith, Joel, J.

X 2021-CP-00917-COA

Michael Taylor a/k/a Michael Miguel Taylor a/k/a Michael M. Taylor v. State of Mississippi; Madison Circuit Court; LC Case #: 45CI1:21-cv-00195-JM; Ruling Date: 07/29/2021; Ruling Judge: M. Mills; Majority Opinion: Smith, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Madison County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence and McCarty, JJ., Concur. Emfinger, J., Not Participating.

Smith, Joel, J.

X 2021-KA-01016-COA

Alex Jeremiah Holder a/k/a Alex Holder v. State of Mississippi; Forrest Circuit Court; LC Case #: 18CI1:20-cr-00259; Ruling Date: 04/22/2021; Ruling Judge: Jon Weathers; Majority Opinion: Smith, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Forrest County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. Westbrooks, J., Concurs in Result Only Without Separate Written Opinion.

Lawrence, Anthony N., J.

XXX 2021-CC-01150-COA

Brinda Patterson v. Mississippi Department of Employment Security and The Golden Manufacturing Company; Prentiss Circuit Court; LC Case #: CV2021-000062JW; Ruling Date: 09/09/2021; Ruling Judge: John White; Majority Opinion: Lawrence, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. Westbrooks, J., Concurs in Result Only With Separate Written Opinion, Joined by McDonald, J. McCarty, J., Dissents With Separate Written Opinion, Joined In Part by McDonald, J. Concur in Result Only Opinion: Westbrooks, J. Votes: McDonald, J., Joins This Opinion. Dissenting Opinion: McCarty, J. Votes: McDonald, J., Joins This Opinion in Part.

McDonald, Deborah, J.

X 2021-KA-00936-COA

Rayfield Leroy Willis a/k/a Rayfield Willis v. State of Mississippi; Copiah Circuit Court; LC Case #: 15CI1:21-cr-00011-THI; Ruling Date: 07/29/2021; Ruling Judge: Tomika Irving; Majority Opinion: McDonald, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Copiah County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Westbrooks, Lawrence, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur.

Westbrooks, Latrice A., J.

X 2021-CC-00795-COA

Rico Mitchell v. Mississippi Department of Employment Security and Geopave, LLC; Jackson Circuit Court; LC Case #: 30CI1:21-cv-00080-DH; Ruling Date: 07/07/2021; Ruling Judge: Dale Harkey; Majority Opinion: Westbrooks, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur.

Westbrooks, Latrice A., J.

X 2021-CP-00970-COA

Roy Lee Johnson a/k/a Roy L. Johnson v. State of Mississippi; Neshoba Circuit Court; LC Case #: 21-CV-0062-NS-CM; Ruling Date: 07/27/2021; Ruling Judge: Caleb May; Majority Opinion: Westbrooks, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Neshoba County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty and Smith, JJ., Concur. Emfinger, J., Concurs in Part and in the Result Without Separate Written Opinion.

EN BANC

XX 2021-KA-00280-COA

De'Andre Dampier a/k/a Deandre Dampier v. State of Mississippi; Rankin Circuit Court; LC Case #: 16582; Ruling Date: 03/01/2021; Ruling Judge: Dewey Arthur; Majority Opinion: Carlton, P.J. Disposition: Affirmed. Rankin County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Greenlee, Lawrence, McCarty and Smith, JJ., Concur. Wilson, P.J., Concurs in Part and in the Result Without Separate Written Opinion. Westbrooks, J., Dissents With Separate Written Opinion. McDonald and Emfinger, JJ., Not Participating. Dissenting Opinion: Westbrooks, J.

EN BANC

2021-CA-00368-COA

Sel Business Services, LLC and Skip Lloyd v. Wilburn Lord, Jr., Sharkey County, Mississippi, Issaquena County, Mississippi and Sharkey-Issaquena Community Hospital; Sharkey Chancery Court; LC Case #: 63CH1:20-cv-00032-VRB; Ruling Date: 03/02/2021; Ruling Judge: Jaye Bradley; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied.

EN BANC

XX 2021-KA-00608-COA

Stanley Wilson a/k/a Stanley L. Wilson a/k/a Stanley Lernard Wilson v. State of Mississippi; DeSoto Circuit Court; LC Case #: CR2018-0948GCD; Ruling Date: 05/19/2021; Ruling Judge: Gerald Chatham, Sr.; Majority Opinion: Carlton, P.J. Disposition: Affirmed. DeSoto County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Wilson, P.J., Greenlee, Lawrence, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. Westbrooks, J., Dissents With Separate Written Opinion, Joined by McDonald and McCarty, JJ. Dissenting Opinion: Westbrooks, J. Votes: McDonald and McCarty, JJ., Join This Opinion.