Below are the Mississippi Court of Appeals Decisions for the week of December 06, 2022:

Emfinger, John H., J.

X 2022-CP-00057-COA

William McLendon a/k/a William E. McLendon v. State of Mississippi; Marion Circuit Court; LC Case #: 46CI1:21-cv-00320-AM; Ruling Date: 12/27/2021; Ruling Judge: Anthony Mozingo; Majority Opinion: Emfinger, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Marion County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty and Smith, JJ., Concur.

McCarty, David Neil, J.

XX 2021-KA-00759-COA

Dontarious Vontae Davis a/k/a "Man-Man" v. State of Mississippi; Webster Circuit Court; LC Case #: 78Cl1:20-cr-00005-JL; Ruling Date: 06/28/2021; Ruling Judge: Joseph Loper, Jr.; Majority Opinion: McCarty, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Webster County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton, P.J., Greenlee, Lawrence, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. McDonald, J., Specially Concurs With Separate Written Opinion, Joined by Barnes, C.J., Greenlee and Westbrooks, JJ. Wilson, P.J., Concurs in Part and in the Result Without Separate Written Opinion. Westbrooks, J., Concurs in Result Only Without Separate Written Opinion. Specially Concurring Opinion: McDonald, J. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Greenlee and Westbrooks, JJ., Join This Opinion.

Lawrence, Anthony N., J.

XX 2021-KA-00887-COA

Ronald Owens a/k/a Do It v. State of Mississippi; Coahoma Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2018-0045; Ruling Date: 05/19/2021; Ruling Judge: Charles Webster; Majority Opinion: Lawrence, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Coahoma County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton, P.J., Greenlee, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. Wilson, P.J., Westbrooks and McDonald, JJ., Dissent Without Separate Written Opinion. McCarty, J., Dissents With Separate Written Opinion, Joined by Westbrooks and McDonald, JJ. Dissenting Opinion: McCarty, J. Votes: Westbrooks and McDonald, JJ., Join This Opinion.

Lawrence, Anthony N., J.

X 2021-KA-01232-COA

State of Mississippi v. Jamerio Hudson; Hinds Circuit Court 1st District; LC Case #: 25CI1:14-cr-00286-AHW; Ruling Date: 10/12/2021; Ruling Judge: Winston Kidd; Majority Opinion: Lawrence, J. Disposition: Appeal Dismissed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur.

McDonald, Deborah, J.

X 2021-CA-01077-COA

The Banking Group, Inc. v. Southern Bancorp Bank, Joseph J. Ricotta, and Chris Hester; Lamar Circuit Court; LC Case #: 37CI1:21-cv-00033-PH; Ruling Date: 07/14/2021; Ruling Judge: Prentiss Harrell; Majority Opinion: McDonald, J. Disposition: Reversed and Remanded. Appellees taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton, P.J., Greenlee, Westbrooks, Lawrence, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. Wilson, P.J., Concurs in Part and in the Result Without Separate Written Opinion.

Wilson, Jack L., P.J.

XX 2021-CA-00780-COA

Julius Atkins v. Judith Holder Moore; Lowndes Chancery Court; LC Case #: 44CH1:18-pr-00259-JNS; Ruling Date: 06/18/2021; Ruling Judge: Joseph Studdard; Majority Opinion: Wilson, P.J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton, P.J., Greenlee, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. Westbrooks, J., Specially Concurs With Separate Written Opinion, Joined by McDonald, J.; McCarty, J., Joins In Part. Specially Concurring Opinion: Westbrooks, J. Votes: McDonald, J., Joins This Opinion. McCarty, J., Joins This Opinion in Part.

Barnes, Donna M., C.J.

XX 2021-CA-00580-COA

James Rhea v. Career General Agency, Inc., GuideOne America Insurance Company and Dennis Basden; Union Circuit Court; LC Case #: CV2018-000272; Ruling Date: 02/03/2020; Ruling Judge: John Luther; Majority Opinion: Barnes, C.J. Disposition: Appeal Dismissed in Part; Affirmed in Part. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence and Smith, JJ., Concur. McCarty, J., Specially Concurs With Separate Written Opinion, Joined by Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence and Smith, JJ. Emfinger, J., Concurs in Result Only Without Separate Written Opinion. Specially Concurring Opinion: McCarty, J. Votes: Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence and Smith, JJ., Join This Opinion.

Barnes, Donna M., C.J.

XX 2021-CC-00864-COA

DeSoto County, Mississippi v. Anthony Vinson, Quma Vinson, William Allen, and Hannah Allen; DeSoto Circuit Court; LC Case #: 17CI1:20-cv-00190-GC; Ruling Date: 07/06/2021; Ruling Judge: Gerald Chatham, Sr.; Majority Opinion: Barnes, C.J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty and Smith, JJ., Concur. Carlton, P.J., and Emfinger, J., Concur in Result Only Without Separate Written Opinion. Wilson, P.J., Dissents With Separate Written Opinion. Dissenting Opinion: Wilson, P.J.

EN BANC

2020-CA-01280-COA

Alma J. Young, et al. v. Freese & Goss PLLC, Richard A. Freese, Tim Goss, Sheila M. Bossier, Bossier and Associates PLLC, and Sweet and Freese PLLC; Copiah Circuit Court; LC Case #: 15CI1:13-cv-00236; Ruling Date: 04/28/2020; Ruling Judge: Tomika Irving; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied. McCarty, J., not participating.

EN BANC

2021-CA-00009-COA

Simpson County School District v. Joanna Wigley, as the Natural Mother and Adult Next Friend of J.L.H., a Minor; Simpson Circuit Court; LC Case #: 64CI1:17-cv-00266-SS; Ruling Date: 12/02/2020; Ruling Judge: Stanley Sorey; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied. Carlton, P.J., Westbrooks and McCarty, JJ., would grant.

EN BANC

2021-KA-00066-COA

Alize Joemise Boyd a/k/a Alize Boyd v. State of Mississippi; Alcorn Circuit Court; LC Case #: CR2019-059; Ruling Date: 12/04/2020; Ruling Judge: Michael Mills, Jr.; Disposition: The motions for rehearing filed by the Office of State Public Defender and Alize Joemise Boyd, pro se, are denied. Westbrooks, J., would grant.

EN BANC

2021-CP-00538-COA

Ngoc Mai Nguyen v. Elvis Bui; Lowndes Chancery Court; LC Case #: 44CH1:20-cv-00482-JNS; Ruling Date: 05/18/2021; Ruling Judge: Joseph Studdard; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied.

EN BANC

XX 2021-KA-00776-COA

Larmont Donzell Burchett a/k/a Larmont D. Burchett v. State of Mississippi; Marshall Circuit Court; LC Case #: CR2017-095; Ruling Date: 05/27/2021; Ruling Judge: Grady Tollison, III; Majority Opinion: McCarty, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Marshall County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton, P.J., Greenlee, McDonald, Lawrence, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. Wilson, P.J., Concurs in Part and in the Result Without Separate Written Opinion. Westbrooks, J., Concurs in Part and Dissents in Part With Separate Written Opinion, Joined In Part by McDonald, J. Concurring in Part and Dissenting in Part Opinion: Westbrooks, J. Votes: McDonald, J., Joins This Opinion in Part.

EN BANC

2021-CP-01076-COA

Cynthia McGilberry v. Lisa M. Ross; Hinds Circuit Court 1st District; LC Case #: 25CI1:19-cv-00368-TTG; Ruling Date: 09/09/2021; Ruling Judge: Tomie Green; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied.