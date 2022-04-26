Listed below are the Mississippi Court of Appeals decisions for the week of April 26, 2022:

Emfinger, John H., J.

X 2020-CA-01370-COA

Debbie Johnson Archie v. Amos Archie, Jr.; Hinds Chancery Court 1st District; LC Case #: 25CH1:06-cv-01066; Ruling Date: 08/14/2020; Ruling Judge: Denise Owens; Majority Opinion: Emfinger, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton, P.J., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty and Smith, JJ., Concur. Wilson, P.J., Concurs in Part and in the Result Without Separate Written Opinion.

McCarty, David Neil, J.

X 2021-CP-00150-COA

John McAndrew Bevalaque v. State of Mississippi; Rankin Circuit Court; LC Case #: 61CI1:20-cv-00277-JA; Ruling Date: 01/07/2021; Ruling Judge: Dewey Arthur; Majority Opinion: McCarty, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur.

Lawrence, Anthony N., J.

X 2021-WC-00390-COA

Keith Bowdry v. City of Tupelo, Mississippi and Mississippi Municipal Workers' Comp Group; LC Case #: 1703865-P-4333; Ruling Date: 03/09/2021; Majority Opinion: Lawrence, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur.

McDonald, Deborah, J.

X 2019-CA-01773-COA

Rosie Anderson and Charles White v. Marion O'Neal Brown Jackson, as Administratrix of the Estate of Levon Jackson Lawson, Shimeka Jackson, Terry Butler, and Levon Jackson, Jr.; Bolivar Chancery Court 1st District; LC Case #: 2018-0001; Ruling Date: 10/17/2019; Ruling Judge: Catherine Farris-Carter; Majority Opinion: McDonald, J. Disposition: Reversed and Rendered. Appellees taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Westbrooks, Lawrence, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur.

Westbrooks, Latrice A., J.

X 2021-CA-00090-COA

Jesse Earl Herron v. LaWanda Daphene Herron and Dorothy Shelton Fondren; Tallahatchie Chancery Court 1st District; LC Case #: 2019-23; Ruling Date: 10/23/2020; Ruling Judge: Catherine Farris-Carter; Majority Opinion: Westbrooks, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur.

Wilson, Jack L., P.J.

X 2021-CA-00076-COA

Gary H. Gillespie v. Rose M. Lamey; Harrison Circuit Court 2nd District; LC Case #: 24CI2:12-cv-00135; Ruling Date: 06/01/2017; Ruling Judge: Lawrence Bourgeois, Jr.; Majority Opinion: Wilson, P.J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton, P.J., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. Smith, J., Not Participating.

Carlton, Virginia Carter, P.J.

X 2020-CP-01064-COA

In the Matter of the Guardianship and Conservatorship of Virginia Burnette Crawford: Carol Smith v. Dasie Mae Richmond; Quitman Chancery Court; LC Case #: 60CH1:18-cv-00129-CFC; Ruling Date: 09/17/2020; Ruling Judge: Catherine Farris-Carter; Majority Opinion: Carlton, P.J. Disposition: Appeal Dismissed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Wilson, P.J., Greenlee, Westbrooks, Lawrence, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. McDonald, J., Concurs in Result Only Without Separate Written Opinion.

Carlton, Virginia Carter, P.J.

X 2021-KA-00084-COA

Darius Montrell Wayne a/k/a Darius Wayne a/k/a Darius M. Wayne a/k/a Darius White v. State of Mississippi; DeSoto Circuit Court; LC Case #: CR2019-410 GCD; Ruling Date: 12/16/2020; Ruling Judge: Gerald Chatham, Sr.; Majority Opinion: Carlton, P.J. Disposition: Affirmed. DeSoto County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Wilson, P.J., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur.

EN BANC

2019-CA-01826-COA

Durrant Inc. and Bennett Hills Inc. v. Lee County, Mississippi, Lee County Chancery Clerk, Lee County Tax Assessor, Lee County Tax Collector, State of Mississippi, Raptor Hotel LLC, and Comerica Inc.; Lee Chancery Court; LC Case #: 19-0686-41-M; Ruling Date: 11/08/2019; Ruling Judge: Jacqueline Mask; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied. Barnes, C.J., not participating.

EN BANC

2020-CT-00592-COA

Sylvester Bell a/k/a Bell Sylvester v. State of Mississippi; Tunica Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2019-0157; Ruling Date: 05/22/2020; Ruling Judge: Linda Coleman; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied.

EN BANC

XX 2020-KA-00614-COA

Jerry Beale, Jr. a/k/a Jerry Beale a/k/a Jerry Lee Beale a/k/a Jerry Lee Beale Junior a/k/a Jerry Lee Beale, Jr. v. State of Mississippi; DeSoto Circuit Court; LC Case #: CR2018-0759CWD; Ruling Date: 05/14/2020; Ruling Judge: Celeste Wilson; Majority Opinion: McCarty, J. Disposition: Affirmed. DeSoto County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton, P.J., Greenlee, Lawrence and Smith, JJ., Concur. Emfinger, J., Concurs in Part and in the Result Without Separate Written Opinion. Wilson, P.J., Concurs in Result Only Without Separate Written Opinion. McDonald, J., Concurs in Part and Dissents in Part Without Separate Written Opinion. Westbrooks, J., Dissents With Separate Written Opinion, Joined In Part by McDonald, J. Dissenting Opinion: Westbrooks, J. Votes: McDonald, J., Joins This Opinion in Part.