Below is a press release from the Mississippi Joint Legislative PEER Committee:

The PEER Committee recently released a new report titled A Review of the Pat Harrison Waterway District’s Current Financial Status and Its Efforts to Plan for Capital Outlay Needs.

Some of the Committee’s major findings and recommendations include:

From FY 2017 to FY 2021, the Pat Harrison Waterway District’s (PHWD) net financial position increased by $1,503,988, aided by $1,475,000 in one-time exit payments from Forrest and Jasper counties. Exit fees for Perry and Jackson counties are still to be determined.

As of June 30, 2022, PHWD had $11,155,002 in cash reserves, of which approximately $9.1 million were unrestricted cash reserves. Although best practices suggest there are benefits to having a reserve fund, especially for a park system, PHWD has not followed best practices because it has not outlined PHWD’s intent for these funds or established a policy regarding PHWD’s use of reserve funds.

Over a five-year period, FY 2018 to FY 2022, PHWD parks averaged an annual net loss of $233,964 per year, including parks-related expenses associated with PHWD office and central maintenance crew.

Although the PHWD Board of Directors informally identifies project priorities based on Board member input, PEER found that the PHWD Board of Directors has not complied with MISS. CODE ANN. § 51-15-119 (2) (1972) requiring the Board to annually prepare a five-year plan containing a prioritized list detailing the purposes, goals, and projected costs of projects which it intends to implement or is in the process of implementing.

PHWD does not track total costs for capital outlay projects and/or maintenance expenditures.

The Legislature should amend MISS. CODE ANN. § 51-15-118 (1972) to require member counties who choose to exit the PHWD to do so with an effective date of the fiscal year-end, June 30.

The PHWD Board of Directors should comply with MISS. CODE ANN. § 51-15-119 (2) (1972) to annually prepare a five-year plan containing a prioritized list detailing the purposes, goals and projected costs of projects which it intends to implement or is in the process of implementing and shall file such plans with the clerk of the board of supervisors of each member county on or before July 15 of each year.

The PHWD Board of Directors should establish a board policy specifying for what purposes the PHWD cash reserve fund may be utilized, and requirements for authorizing the use of such funds.

Should you have questions about the report, please contact James F. (Ted) Booth, PEER Executive Director, at 601-359-1226.

You can read the full report HERE.