Below is a press release from the Mississippi Joint Legislative PEER Committee:

The PEER Committee recently released a new publication titled FY 2022 Annual Report: A Review of the Mississippi Development Authority Tourism Advertising Fund.

Some of the Committee’s major findings and recommendations include:

- MISS. CODE ANN. § 27-65-75 (23) (a) (1972) requires percentages of sales tax revenue collected from Mississippi restaurants and hotels to be deposited into the Mississippi Development Authority (MDA) Tourism Advertising Fund. The MDA Tourism Advertising Fund received approximately $12.9 million in restaurant and hotel sales tax revenue in FY 2022. Due to the annual percentage increase that took place in August 2021, FY 2022 deposits increased from $7.3 million in FY 2021 to $12.9 million in FY 2022 (a $5.7 million increase).

- In FY 2022, MDA expended approximately $16 million from the Tourism Advertising Fund, primarily on advertisements promoting tourism in Mississippi. In FY 2022, MDA paid Maris, West, & Baker, Inc., $1,404,440.26 for professional services (e.g., advertisement and graphic creation, television production, public relations services). Advertising and public information expenditures accounted for approximately $14.6 million (91%) of expenditures from the Tourism Advertising Fund during FY 2022.

- Proceeding into FY 2023 and future fiscal years, MDA’s goal is to operate the fund at a near net-zero balance. MDA staff anticipates spending an average of $1 million to $1.2 million monthly from the Tourism Advertising Fund beginning January 2023.

- MDA should continue planning expenditures around activities that show effectiveness in both output (e.g., search engine hits or press coverage) as well as outcomes (e.g., increased tourism or increased restaurant and hotel sales tax revenue collections). MDA should create clearly defined goals for expenditures of the Tourism Advertising Fund and ensure all planned expenditures will further MDA’s plan to meet the defined goals.

Should you have questions about the report, please contact James F. (Ted) Booth, PEER Executive Director, at 601-359-1226.