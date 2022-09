State Auditor Shad White spoke to 50 members of the Capitol Press Forum at the Capitol Club in downtown Jackson this week.

White addressed a wide variety of topics including:

-- The need for more police in Jackson.

-- His plans to develop a state Earned Income Tax Credit.

-- The role of the fatherless homes in the rise of crimes.

-- An update on the TANF scandal.

-- His thoughts on stopping Mississippi's brain drain.

Watch the full video here.