Anytime a legendary head coach leaves a program behind, there will be significant questions raised about the future of that program.

When longtime Purvis baseball head coach Tony Farlow announced his retirement at the end of the 2025 season, questions surfaced about what the prominent program would look like moving forward. After all, Farlow led Purvis since 1998, guiding the Tornadoes to state titles in 2005, 2006, 2012 and most recently in 2023.

The questions weren’t about talent or expectations, but about whether the standard that defined the program for decades would remain.

Through almost the entire 2026 regular season, that answer has become clear.

It has not and will not change.

Under first-year head coach Kyle Lindsey, one of Farlow’s former players, the Tornadoes have not only sustained their success, but in many ways reinforced what has long made Purvis one of the most consistent programs in the Pine Belt.

“I’ve been very, very pleased with our guys and their commitment to success,” Lindsey said. “The buy-in has just been tremendous from our guys.”

The players’ buy-in has shown up in the results.

Purvis currently sits 15-6 and 6-3 in Class 5A Region 4. Purvis is hitting .275 as a team while averaging more than seven hits per game. The Tornadoes have driven in 108 runs, doing so not with overwhelming power, but with a disciplined, situational approach that Lindsey has emphasized since day one.

“We feel like we’ve got a chance to score in every inning,” Lindsey said. “It just comes down to our approach, getting pitch counts up and finding ways to move runners and score when they’re in scoring position.”

The lineup has remained steady despite hitting just five home runs on the season. The consistency to get on base and apply pressure to opposing pitchers has remained the focus of the Tornado offense.

Junior Tyce Shepherd has anchored the offense with a .314 average and 22 hits, while junior Paxton Cooper has emerged as a run producer with a team-high 19 RBIs. Senior Hudson Walker has provided consistency with a .323 average and 14 RBIs, and freshman Ayden Witt has made an immediate impact, hitting .351 with 16 RBIs.

It’s a lineup in which one through nine can all provide immediate impact, just the way Lindsey likes it.

“We’ve got guys one through nine in the lineup, and really all 23 in the dugout, that believe in each other,” Lindsey said. “Anytime you get a team that’s on the same page from top to bottom, you’ve got a chance to stay in games, come back in games and put games away when you’re supposed to.”

Lindsey said that characteristic has allowed the team to remain steady during tight moments in several games this season.

“We’ve been down in games this year, and we’ve never wavered,” Lindsey said. “Just staying calm under pressure and expecting things to happen our way.”

While the offense has done enough, the pitching has been dominant.

Purvis owns a 2.04 team ERA through 141 innings, holding opponents to under a .200 batting average while striking out 147 hitters compared to 73 walks.

Senior ace Kade Lawler leads the way with 38.2 innings pitched and a 1.09 ERA. He has struck out 43 batters and walked just 17. Junior Jake Clinton has been a reliable option out of the bullpen with a 2.17 ERA across 19.1 innings, while Teater has contributed as a two-way threat with 27 strikeouts in 19 innings.

“We throw strikes, we compete,” Lindsey said. “[Our bullpen and staff] give us a chance every time we step on the field.”

It should be no surprise that Lindsey has been able to keep the train moving in Purvis.

A former Purvis player under Farlow, Lindsey helped lead the Tornadoes to state championships in 2004 and 2005 before continuing his career at Pearl River Community College and later at Southern Miss. As a member of the Golden Eagles, Lindsey was part of the program’s only College World Series appearance in 2009.

After his playing career, Lindsey worked as an assistant coach at Pearl River, Petal and Columbia before becoming the head coach at Columbia High School, where he led the Wildcats for six seasons, including back-to-back 20-win campaigns in his final two years.

Now, he finds himself back where it all started.

“Purvis is somewhere very special to me since I’m from here and graduated from here,” Lindsey said. “It was one of those things where I didn’t have to build a program for being here. It already had it.”

While the person, voice and perspective might be different from Farlow, the expectations in Purvis have not changed.

“[I wouldn’t say that] I do anything different,” Lindsey said. “But anytime you get somebody new in there, you wonder what the buy-in is going to be. I’ve been very pleased with our guys.”

Lindsey points to the senior and junior classes that have started to take ownership of the team, something he said was critical to the transition.

“That entire class has some leadership qualities about them,” Lindsey said. “It’s the coaches’ job to prepare for the opponent, and it’s our players’ job to prepare for the game. No matter who we’re playing, they go out there and do what they do.”

That mindset is why, even after the retirement of one of the most successful coaches in Mississippi high school baseball, Purvis has not taken a step back.

Instead, it can be argued that it has taken a step forward in cementing its legacy as one of the premier baseball programs in Mississippi. It’s the same expectations and the same results.

For Lindsey, this is what makes the season meaningful — not just the wins, but what they represent.

“I’m just happy to be home,” Lindsey said.

With a team that continues to prove that, at Purvis, the standard was never tied to one era.

It is simply what the Tornadoes do.