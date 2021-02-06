PURVIS – The implications that the Battle of Highway 589 rivalry game could not have asked for me than on Friday night’s clash between the Purvis and Sumrall girls’ basketball team.

However, Sumrall came away with a 35-30 win against their rival but clinched the 4A Region 7 No. 1 seed in the upcoming district tournament and won the Lamar County tournament championship.

“It’s been a while since Sumrall has had a Lamar County championship,” Sumrall coach Dodie Robertson said. “To be able to get that on top of this (win) and we are No. 1 seed in the district, which is the first time we had that in many years. I’m so proud of these girls.

“This team is just so hardworking. I’ve had these girls since they were in the seventh grade and have played together since then. They have had a great year. To me, they are getting better and better each day, but it was a hard-fought game.”

The game was a physical defensive battle, with neither team gaining a significant edge as the first half saw eight lead changes and two ties.

At the end of the quarter, Purvis held an 8-7 lead. Purvis’ Elise Jackson scored all eight points for the Lady Tornados, while Sumrall scored five of its first seven points from the free-throw line, which was the trend for the rest of the game.

“We prepared all week, and we knew what we were up against,” Robertson said. “We knew they were good. We prepared for this. WE felt like we knew what they were going to run. We prepared for it all week, and I’m just proud of them for being able to execute it tonight.

“It was physical. We played man defense. Elise is such a good player. She was just driving to the basket. She drew some fouls and got us into a little bit of foul trouble. That was the hardest part because we had to keep switching and figure out who would guard her. She is tough.”

The Lady Bobcats (20-3) managed to push ahead and hold an 18-16 lead over Purvis (19-3) heading into the half. According to Robertson, her main adjustments at halftime were simple: to keep up the defensive pressure and find momentum on offense.

The third quarter shifted momentum, with the Lady Bobcats pulling ahead by outscoring Purvis 9-1 in the quarter. Robertson credited Kennedy Smith, who came in off the bench and scored six points in the second half.

“We ended up putting in (Smith) who really has a nice short corner shot,” Robertson said. “Third (and fourth) quarter was huge for her because she went in and hit a couple of big shots for us. She wasn’t being guarded. That was huge, and that gave us the cushion we needed.”

Sumrall was notably lead by Lilli Robertson, who scored 11 points on the night.

As Sumrall looked to pull away, holding a 27-19 lead, the Lady Tornados put together momentum behind Jackson, who scored nine of Purvis’ 11 fourth-quarter points to narrow the lead 33-30. Yet, Sumrall managed to reach the free-throw line and seal the win.

For Purvis, the two major difference-makers in the night was its 26 turnovers and shooting 12-of-27 behind the free-throw line. Jackson was also Purvis’ only source of offensive production as she scored 22 points. Only one other player on Purvis’ team scored a basket from the field, which was Jaelyn Bass. Bass scored score six points, which four of her points coming from the free-throw line.

“We have to make some offensive adjustments we had multiple starters that did not score tonight,” Purvis coach Michael Thornton said. “You just can’t have as many as players with more turnovers than points as we had tonight. Then you have to make free shots in the fourth quarter in. a tied game. I thought that was a big difference.”

Sumrall, which will host the district tournament, holds the No. 1 seed while Purvis will hold the No. 2 seed.

“Our district is so hard,” Robertson said. “We have four teams that could be No. 1 on any given night. We have been fortunate to have beaten them all at least one time, but we have been beaten by them too. We know that every night is going to be a big night because our district is so tough. We are going to have gear up.”