Three Southern Miss softball players entered the transfer portal on Monday morning PineBeltSPORTS learned.

Left fielder Madison Rayner, third baseman Maddie Vasquez and catcher Breanna Blakenship opted to go into the portal. Southern Miss confirmed their departures from the team Monday afternoon.

This comes after the Golden Eagles swept Southern University this past weekend and currently hold a 6-2 overall record.

Rayner, who led the nation in triples a season ago, was batting .100 in five appearances. Rayner was also selected to the C-USA Preseason All-Conference team.

Vasquez batted .250 in five appearances, while Blankenship had yet to see any playing time this season.

Southern Miss will now carry 23 players on their roster.