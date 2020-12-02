According to multiple reports, Tulane offensive coordinator Will Hall will be announced as Southern Miss’ next head football coach.

Hall was previously Tulane’s offensive coordinator for the last two seasons. In 2020, Hall helped coached the Green Wave run game to be ranked in the top five in nation in total rushing yards as well as touchdowns. Hall also helped Tulane defeat Southern Miss 66-24 earlier in the season.

In 2019, Hall’s offense finished the season ranked 11th in the nation in rushing offense (243.2), 22nd in total offense (449.3) and 30th in scoring offense (33.1). Hall helped the Green Wave rush for over 200 yards in nine games in 2019 and over 300 times four times.

Prior to Tulane, Hall was the Memphis associate head coach in 2018 and the Louisiana-Lafayette offensive coordinator in 2017.

Hall then spent three seasons as the head coach of West Georgia in which he finished 31-9. In two of the three seasons, Hall’s team finished twice in the NCAA’s Division II semifinals. From 2011-2013, Hall was also the head coach of West Alabama where he finished 25-11. In his first season, he lead the Tigers to the Division II playoffs twice.

Hall is also a native of Amory and is the son of longtime Mississippi high school coach Bobby Hall, who led Biloxi, Amory, Madison Central and Philadelphia.

The Golden Eagles have had three head coaches lead the program this season after the

resignation of Jay Hopson following the opening game against South Alabama, and then

the departure of Scotty Walden last month to take the head job at Austin Peay.

Hall takes over the program from Tim Billings, who took the interim position after Walden’s resignation.