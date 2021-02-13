It was another frustrating night for Southern Miss as North Texas handed the Golden Eagles their seventh straight loss on Friday night in a 65-49 loss.

The seven-game losing streak is now the longest since the 2016-17 season, which was nine games long.

"Losing is not fun," Southern Miss coach Jay Ladner said. "Our players don't enjoy it, but their spirit is good. I don't mean that it doesn't bother them, but they were battling tonight. I think (we are feeling the mental aspect of the streak). We need something good to happen. They need something to happen, and the coaching staff needs something good to happen. We need to have a good game."

"Just because you deserve something doesn't mean that it's going to happen."

The biggest crutch in Southern Miss' loss was slow starts in the first and second half. Within the first four minutes of each half, the Mean Green outscored the Golden Eagles a combined 22-3.

"An 11-2 to start the game and then an 11-1 run to start the second half, there's your margin," Ladner said. "It's very difficult to overcome those things. That's been our mode of operation. It seems like a little bit. I can't put my hand on it. I was proud of our guys for battling and coming back as usual, and I thought they played hard. But North Texas has a good team. They are not one of the top teams in the league for nothing.

The offensive droughts resulted in no Golden Eagles scoring double digits, with Justin Johnson and Tyler Stevenson leading the team with nine points each. While slow starts were one of the main concerns, the Golden Eagles were also outrebounded 36-24. According to Ladner, the loss on the glass was a combination of North Texas' size and Stevenson needing help.

"This is one of the first games they worked us over, but it wasn't so much the defensive glass as the offensive glass," Ladner said. "We missed enough shots, we were 21-of-51, a little bit over 40%, and so there are a lot of opportunities to get more offensive rebounds. (North Texas) has some big guys. We have to do a better job of getting extra shots. We have rebounded the ball really well this year. Tyler didn't have his game tonight. We have got to have one of our other people step up and give him relief."

Out the gate, North Texas (11-6, 7-2) got out to a quick and took quick control of the game. After Deandre Pinckney made a layup to make the score 3-2, the Mean Green went on an 11-0 run to jump out to a 14-2 lead.

However, the Golden Eagles bounced back and narrowed the lead with an 11-2 run at 16-13, but the Mean Green closed the quarter with a 10-5 run to hold a 28-22 lead at the half. LaDavius Draine, managed to hit a 3-pointer, the Golden Eagles' only 3-pointer as they were 1-of-8, at the halftime buzzer.

"North Texas has a good basketball team," Ladner said. "I was proud of our team for fighting back. As usual, a slow start. A slow start in both halves. I thought we did a good job of coming back (and closing it to) six."

The Mean Green opened with an 11-1 run to pull ahead 39-23. North Texas managed to build its lead to as much as 19 in the second half. The Golden Eagles managed to narrow the deficit to 12 points at 56-44 with six minutes left, but Southern Miss (7-13, 3-10) could never overcome the slow start.

Southern Miss will tipoff against North Texas at 4 p.m. on Saturday.