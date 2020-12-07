Will Hall's words of his introduction speech echoed a promise for the Southern Miss faithful, who watched through either socially distanced in Reed Green Coliseum or through live stream on Monday.

"Athletically, we are going to win, and we are going to get back to winning conference championships," Hall said. "We've got to get this thing back together. We've got the resources to do it and be back where we're supposed to be. Everybody knows where we're supposed to be. We're supposed to be the top football-playing school in the Group of Five."

"It Factor"

Southern Miss Director of Athletics Jeremy McClain said that Hall was on the top of his list since his coaching search began after Jay Hopson resigning. While McClain said that he want through many candidates, he relied on off his a cheat sheet list that he created for himself from the beginning, which listed: Great level of energy, amazing leadership, experience as a head coach, the ability to build a culture to lead and develop young men, strong relationships in the state of Mississippi, a CEO mentality and a coach who has the "it factor."

"Will Hall definitely checks the box when it comes to 'it factor,'" McClain said. "You guys will understand that very quickly. It's the old saying 'Winners win' and everywhere Will Hall has ever been, he was won. As a player, as a coach, he's a guy that gets it done.

"Mississippi, southern Alabama, parts of Louisiana, and the pan handle of Florida is our home."

Another key part of McClain's search was having a coach with deep ties to Mississippi. Hall, who is an Amory native and son to longtime Mississippi coach Bobby Hall, explained that the key to the program's success is ensuring that he recruits and wins with local prospects.

"When we are winning and doing it the way we're supposed to, we're recruiting well in Mississippi, Southern Alabama, parts of Louisiana, and the pan handle of Florida is our home," Hall said. "That's going to be the primary areas of recruiting. We know everybody in those areas, and we have had a tremendous amount of success recruiting in those areas throughout my career. Not with just me but the staff I'm going to hire. That will be what our roster is comprised of predominantly if it's a particular year where we are going to sign a large group from a certain position. If that local footprint doesn't have enough to fill those needs, then we'll go outside of it, but we will stay here first. There is too many good football players here.

Throughout the week, some of Mississippi's top prospects have verbally decomitted from Tulane. Although many of those players have yet to commit to Southern Miss, it does leave optimism for the Golden Eagle fan base

"I know what it means to grow up in Bassfield or Bay Springs," Hall said. "I can name last names from these small towns … although I can't do it now without committing NCAA violations … but I know if your last name is 'this' and you are from Calhoun City, it means you can play. If you grew up in Bruce, Mississippi, I know you can still put on 40 pounds after high school.

"We were Boise State before Boise State. We can be back to that again, but we've all got to jump on this thing. Quit making excuses. Quit being negative. Let's get on this train, and all push it together.

"Observing like a scout."

Hall has said that he has already begun looking at the roster and attempting to figure out where he will need to fill holes. Hall also addressed the team for the first time last week.

"I want to start getting to know these guys individually," Hall said. "I want to start with the older guys and work my way to the younger guys. We want to get these older guys bought in and want them to say so we create alignment from me all the way through the program.

"I've already jumped in the roster and started examining it, looking at where the pieces are from a recruiting standpoint and where we need to fill gaps."

According to Hall, his place is to create a more balanced offense and a defense that will mix between man and zone coverages.

"We are going to be a multiple personnel team that plays with tempo, and we want to establish balance," Hall said. "Balance is not running the ball and passing the ball the same amount of times. Balance is being able to do what you want to do when you want to do it.

"Defensively, we will be a multiple three 4-man front teams that mix man and zone that plays an NFL style scheme that gets after it. We have to get back to getting nasty. I understand that. Every year that I have been a head coach, we led the conference in either total defense or scoring defense."

Southern Miss' last game of the season will be played on Thursday against Florida Atlantic.

"I don't want to be a distraction," Hall said. "I want us to win this game Thursday night. I will be at practice, walking around and observing, much like a scout. I want to walk around and see the guys move around, see them practice, see their energy level. I want to see how they work and start familiarizing myself with putting a name to a face."