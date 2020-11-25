﻿Lamar Christian’s Lana Bridges and Cade Mattison signed their National Letter of Intent on Friday, each with a pair of Mississippi junior colleges.

Bridges signed with Southwest Mississippi Community College softball as a pitcher.

“I’m really excited,” Bridges said. “I’ve just been working at this for so long. This has been a really big goal of mine, and I’m really happy that I achieved it.

“I started doing pitching lessons with the coach, and it just feels like home there. I just love the coaches there and the atmosphere. They want to win and play to win. That’s what I really like to do.”

Bridges posted a 4.63 earned run average in her senior season and struck out 49 batters while walking 18.

“Lana has really grown as a softball player and as a person,” softball coach Lana Turner said. “I’m super proud to send her off to Southwest. They are gaining an awesome player and an awesome kid.”

Mattison will signed with Jones College as a pitcher.

“It’s the closest one to my house out of the offers,” Mattison said. “I’ve grown up with the coaches, and I really like them. They have been really nice to us, and the campus is really nice.

“There’s a lot running through my head right now. It’s just good to get this done with and then focus on the senior season and just getting back to play baseball.”

In Mattison’s junior season, which was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he posted a 1.40 ERA on the mound while striking out 20 batters and walking five in his three appearances.

“As athletic director and what we work with at Lamar Christian shows that what we are doing is the right way in getting kids to the next level,” Lamar Christian athletic director and baseball coach Drew Mattison said. “As a parent, I’m really proud of Cade with fulfilling his dream at the next level. I think it should be a really good fit.”