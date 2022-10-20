On Thursday, October 27th from 6-9pm, Southern Pines Animal Shelter is inviting the community to attend their 6th Annual Barktoberfest–a fun, free, family ‘n dog friendly fall festival.

This event will feature:

• Fee-waived adoptions for adopters who come in costume

• A safe & fun environment for trunk-or-treating with your kids

• A bounce house

• The Great British Bark Off Competition (Home-made dog treat competition judged by a panel of Southern Pines dogs)

• CANDY!

• Food available for purchase from the Underdogs Food Cart

• Fall-themed, family photos with your pups

• Costume Contests (human & dog)

• Kids' craft table

• Face painting

• Cornhole and other games

Social, leashed dogs are welcome to attend this event. To find out more about the event, or to sign up for a fall photo session, please visit the shelter’s Barktoberfest event page on Facebook.