On Thursday, October 27th from 6-9pm, Southern Pines Animal Shelter is inviting the community to attend their 6th Annual Barktoberfest–a fun, free, family ‘n dog friendly fall festival.
This event will feature:
• Fee-waived adoptions for adopters who come in costume
• A safe & fun environment for trunk-or-treating with your kids
• A bounce house
• The Great British Bark Off Competition (Home-made dog treat competition judged by a panel of Southern Pines dogs)
• CANDY!
• Food available for purchase from the Underdogs Food Cart
• Fall-themed, family photos with your pups
• Costume Contests (human & dog)
• Kids' craft table
• Face painting
• Cornhole and other games
Social, leashed dogs are welcome to attend this event. To find out more about the event, or to sign up for a fall photo session, please visit the shelter’s Barktoberfest event page on Facebook.