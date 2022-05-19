Southern Miss sophomore right-handed pitcher Tanner Hall was awarded the prestigious Ferriss Trophy, sponsored by the Mississippi Band of Choctaws Indians and the Pearl River Resort, as the top collegiate baseball player in the state of Mississippi Monday afternoon. The award presentation took place at the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame in Jackson.

Hall, from Zachary, La., holds a 7-2 record this season with a 2.68 earned run average over 15 appearances, including 13 starts. In 87 1/3 innings, Hall accumulated 120 strikeouts and just 10 walks during the regular season while opponents hit just .227 off him.

He ranks in the Top 10 nationally in three different categories including No. 2 in strikeout-to-walk ratio (12.00), as well as No. 8 in both total strikeouts and walks per nine innings (1.03).

The two-time Conference USA Pitcher of the Week enjoys having thrown five or more innings in 12 of his starts, including gems against Mississippi State, Tulane, Louisiana Tech and Rice in which he went at least seven innings in all four starts and did not allow an earned run.

Hall posted his career-high strikeout total of 14 in a start against Old Dominion and has five double-digit strikeout performances this season, including 13 punchouts against both Mississippi State and Rice.

For his play, he was also invited to the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team training camp next month along with Golden Eagle teammate Hurston Waldrep.

Hall and his teammates open the postseason, Wednesday, May 25, at home against UAB. The Golden Eagles (41-14) as the No. 1 seed in the event against the No. 8 seed Blazers (31-23) at 4 p.m. at Pete Taylor Park/Hill Denson Field.

Hall joins right-handed pitchers Nick Sandlin (2018) and James McMahan (2015), as well as outfielder Tyler Koelling (2011) as the fourth Golden Eagle to capture this award.