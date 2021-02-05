Jae-Hwa Shin, a professor at the University of Southern Mississippi, has co-authored “Public Relations Theory: Capabilities and Competencies,” the first authored public relations theory book in its field.

Along with co-author Robert Heath, Shin offers a comprehensive overview of the major theoretical perspectives in public relations, considering the evolution, diversification and merger of approaches spurred by rapid changes in society, cultural boundaries, technology and media environments. It features both organizational and social theories of public relations, including cases and challenges to help students bring theory and research to bear on solving challenges in practice.

Rather than advocate for a particular theoretical view or position, Shin said “Public Relations Theory: Capabilities and Competencies” instead explores the wide range of theoretical frameworks and themes for public relations and mass communication in a larger nexus and addresses diverse global, electronic and technologically evolving media through theoretical lenses.

A member of the USM faculty since 2003, Shin earned her doctorate from the University of Missouri at Columbia. She previously served as communications director at the Korea Economic Research Institute and the Center for Free Enterprise, affiliated with the Federation of Korean Industries.

She has co-authored other books, including two widely used textbooks.