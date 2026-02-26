Organizations across all industries are relying more heavily on data to guide strategy and decision-making. In response to this growing demand, the College of Business and Economic Development at The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) is launching a new online master’s degree in Business Analytics.

Developed and led by the School of Finance, the Master of Science in Business Analytics program will welcome its first cohort in Fall 2026, with applications now open. The fully online degree program is designed with flexibility in mind and can be completed in as little as 12 months for full-time students.

Additionally, students can enroll part time, making it a strong option for working professionals seeking to advance their careers without putting them on pause. The degree could also provide graduates with a strong foundation for those interested in pursuing doctoral studies in data science or analytics-related fields.

“Data-driven decision-making is no longer optional for today’s organizations, it’s essential,” said Dr. Bret Becton, dean of the College of Business and Economic Development at The University of Southern Mississippi. “This fully online program was designed to meet that demand by giving students the flexibility they need and the advanced analytical skills employers are actively seeking. Whether they are working professionals looking to advance or individuals preparing for the next stage of their academic journey, this program positions our graduates to lead in an increasingly data-centered economy.”

Notably, this will be the first graduate degree in business analytics offered in Mississippi, positioning Southern Miss as a leader in meeting workforce needs in this fast-growing area.

The program will equip students with the analytical, technical and strategic skills needed to turn complex data into informed business decisions. This program’s curriculum blends business fundamentals with coursework in mathematics, statistics, computer science and data visualization. Students will gain hands-on experience by using industry-standard tools such as Python, R, and Tableau, while learning how to apply analytics across a wide range of business functions.

“This is a truly interdisciplinary degree program that incorporates fundamental principles from math and computer science and shows students how to utilize high-level data analytics for business decision-making,” said Dr. Kimberly Goodwin, director of the School of Finance.

For more information about the Master of Science in Business Analytics, contact Graduate Programs Coordinator Brett Benigno at Brett.Benigno@usm.edu.