Southern Miss baseball makes program history this week as the Golden Eagles surged into the top 10 and are ranked as high as No. 5, which is the highest since the final poll in the 2009 season.

Southern Miss again went 4-0 after picking up a midweek win against Southeastern Louisiana while sweeping Florida International.

The Golden Eagles have now won nine straight games and hold a 27-8 overall record. With a 13-2 record in Conference USA, Southern Miss sits two games ahead in first place. In Baseball America, Southern Miss moved from No. 14 to No. 7. In Collegiate Baseball improved from No. 27 to No. 15 in its top 30 poll.

According to warrennolan.com, the Golden Eagles now hold an RPI of 13.

Southern Miss will play two midweek games this week. The Golden Eagles will first travel to New Orleans (19-14) on Tuesday to play Tulane (24-12-1) and will then return on Wednesday to face UNO. USM will host Rice (11-26, 4-11) this weekend for its conference series.