University of Southern Mississippi students exemplifying excellence in academics, leadership and service will be recognized at the Student Awards Ceremony on Founders’ Day, Monday, March 30, at 3 p.m. in historic Bennett Auditorium on the Hattiesburg campus.

This year, the university marks the 116th anniversary of its founding following an act of the state Legislature in 1910. Since that time, the institution has evolved from its original mission to train young men and women to become educators to a dynamic research institution with global impact.

Southern Miss Student Hall of Fame inductees will be announced at the ceremony, and two of the university’s top student honors — the Phi Kappa Silver Bowl and the Judge R.J. Bishop Award — will also be presented. The induction of newly elected Student Government Association (SGA) executive officers will take place during a swearing-in ceremony at the event.

“Founders’ Day is a very significant day on the calendar each year for Southern Miss as we honor our storied past and recognize the achievements of our current students,” said Associate Vice President for Student Affairs and Dean of Students Dr. Sirena Cantrell. “These students have invested the time, dedication and determination it takes to achieve greatness. It takes courage to carve your own path and create opportunities for yourself, and these students have done exactly that.”

“The students whom we recognize on Founders’ Day have excelled both inside and outside the classroom — engaging in student organizations, stepping into leadership roles, serving their communities and generously sharing their talents with others,” Cantrell added. “They embody the true spirit of a Golden Eagle and have certainly left Southern Miss better than they found it.”