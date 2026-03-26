Following the release of the Southern Miss football schedule this past week, the Southern Miss Alumni Association has announced that the 2026 Homecoming game will be held Saturday, Oct. 24, when the Golden Eagles will square off against University of Louisiana – Lafayette at M.M. Roberts Stadium.

“Homecoming is one of our most revered traditions we have at Southern Miss,” said Tucker Sappington, executive director of the Alumni Association. “Each year it gives alumni and friends a meaningful opportunity to return to campus, reconnect with one another and experience the pride and momentum that continue to shape the Golden Eagle community.”

Homecoming events will begin Monday, Oct. 19, and continue throughout the week leading up to Saturday’s game at The Rock. The week will feature a variety of campus and alumni activities celebrating Golden Eagle traditions and recognizing those who have played an important role in the University’s continued success.

Signature alumni events will include the 28th Annual Alumni Homecoming Golf Tournament and the Alumni Hall of Fame Banquet.

As additional events are finalized, details will be added to the Association’s Homecoming website. Alumni and friends are also encouraged to nominate a deserving alumnus for one of the Alumni Association’s annual awards.