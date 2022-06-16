IAccess is a new device designed to perform goniotomy. Goniotomy is a procedure designed to reduce eye pressure, a condition frequently associated with Glaucoma. This procedure can be performed as a standalone procedure or with iStents during cataract surgery.

Ophthalmologist Kiper Nelson, M.D. states, “…as great as the vision improvement from a cataract procedure can be, there are many patients who have cataracts, but also suffer from glaucoma. With this new procedure, a patient’s glaucoma can oftentimes be effectively treated at the same time that their cataract is removed. This type of treatment can preserve their vision and reduce or eliminate their need for eyedrop medications, in many cases, potentially for the rest of their lives.”

At Southern Eye Center the surgeons strive to remain at the forefront of the very latest developments in Glaucoma, Cataracts, Cornea Surgery, and Vision Correction. They want to help ensure that the residents of South Mississippi have access to the latest procedures that for many Americans, are only available at academic medical centers that are often quite far away and thus quite difficult for the average person to access.

Ophthalmologist Cameron Griffith, M.D., M.S. states, “There have been many developments in this area of medicine over the last several years, and at Southern Eye Center we have embraced these advances. Two in particular that can be paired at the time of cataract removal are the I-Access procedure and the I-Stent W. We were the first ophthalmology group in Mississippi to offer these procedures at the time of cataract removal. It’s a big part of our commitment to our patients.”

“We have found the procedure to be effective and reliable, thus far in the patients who have received it. There seems to be a lot of benefit to it”, remarks Ophthalmologist, Wade Tucker, M D.