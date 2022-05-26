In 1968, Cliff Wilson was a respected citizen in Laurel, Mississippi. At the age of thirty-five, he owned a successful artificial limb business located in the heart of downtown Laurel. A husband and father, Wilson volunteered in the community, including coaching Dixie Youth baseball, and acting as a Cubmaster for a local Cub Scout pack. He had served as president of the Laurel Jaycees chapter and on the board of the local PTA. Wilson participated in many charities and donated limbs to persons who could not otherwise afford to pay for them. His hard work-ethic and philanthropy prompted the Laurel Junior Chamber of Commerce to award Wilson as their “Man of the Year” for 1968.

Unbeknownst to many around town, Wilson was in the words of author Curtis Wilkie, “an exemplary citizen by day,” and a “terrorist by night.” In Wilkie’s riveting new book, When Evil Lived In Laurel, the historian recounts that Reverend Bob Marsh, pastor of First Baptist Church in Laurel, was the keynote speaker at the banquet honoring Wilson and heaped praise on the young man for his devotion to helping his community. Within hours of Wilson receiving his accolades from numerous Laurel dignitaries, he was arrested for murder and arson.

Two years earlier, in January of 1966, Wilson and seven other men rode in two cars to Forrest County in the dark of night with intent to commit heinous crimes. These men, all white, were members of the White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan. Their target was Vernon Dahmer, an African American citizen who had been active in civil rights work in the Pine Belt area. The Laurel “Man of the Year” drove his own personal car in front of Dahmer’s home, at which time the men in his vehicle jumped out and began hurling jugs of gasoline and firing guns in the residence. According to one of the participants, Billy Roy Pitts, Wilson also helped set fire to the carport and Dahmer’s vehicles.

In the chaos of smoke and fire and bullets, some of the Dahmer family members rushed outside the home. In the commotion, Vernon managed to fire back at the intruders and carry his young daughter to safety. Acting on adrenaline, Dahmer did not realize the extent of his injuries, including serious burn wounds from which he later succumbed at the hospital.

Cliff Wilson was convicted two years later but only served a few years in Parchman when he was released from prison by then Governor William Waller. By all accounts, Wilson had reformed and was a model prisoner. He quit the Klan and settled into his private life. But one must wonder how a person like Wilson could have lived a covert life without the knowledge of many prominent Laurel citizens. His indoctrination into hate of another race was not isolated. It was perniciously prevalent among his peers.

While the White Knights eventually dissolved, the evil of racism never died and continues to thrive today, disseminated more quickly and broadly through social media and other internet outlets. Just two weeks ago, a white eighteen-year-old walked into a Buffalo, New York supermarket and murdered ten persons, injuring others, with the express intent of killing black people. The demonic ideology of hate can possess all people, good and bad. All of us should strive to harness the same courage as Vernon Dahmer to call out racism whenever it appears. A memorial to him today is located on Forrest County property adjacent to the Forrest County Circuit Courthouse in downtown Hattiesburg. Unfortunately, hovering near Dahmer's memory is the obelisk remembering the Confederate soldiers who died to preserve slavery. The Forrest County Board of Supervisors, not long ago, declined to move the Confederate monument, passing the question to the voters. A majority of Forrest County voters refused to support a relocation. In 1968, Cliff Wilson and his klucker buddies likely would have staged demonstrations, perhaps resorted to violence, to stop a Dahmer memorial and prevent the relocation of the Confederate monument. While our society has made progress, recent events remind us that more work is to be done.

Winston Churchill said that those who fail to learn from history are condemned to repeat it. For this reason, there are some stories, like the ones in Wilkie’s book, which must be told over and over.

Clark Hicks is a lawyer who lives in Hattiesburg. His email is clark@hicksattorneys.com.