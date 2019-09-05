Obituaries: Week of May 9, 2019

Royce Brumbaugh

59, of McLain

Royce Brumbaugh died May 3, 2019. Services were May 7 at Jones & Son Funeral Home in Beaumont with burial in the Beaumont Cemetery.

Survivors include his wife, Mary Lou Brumbaugh of McLain; children, Royce Edward Brumbaugh Jr, Steven Allen Brumbaugh, both of McLain and Brittany Lasnell Waltman of Hattiesburg; mother, Edith Brumbaugh; sister, Sissie Brumbaugh; and a brother, Charles Brumbaugh; six grandchildren.

Robert Allen Boutwell

65, of Beaumont

Robert Alen Boutwell died May 2, 2019. Services were May 5 at the First Baptist Church of Beaumont with burial in the Beaumont Cemetery.

Mr. Boutwell taught history in the Perry County Schools for 25 years. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Beaumont.

Survivors include his children, James Boutwell of Petal and Jennifer Boutwell of Beaumont

James Breland Sr.

93, of Neely

James Breland Sr. died April 30, 2019. Services were at Neely Baptist Church with burial in the church cemetery.

Mr. Breland was a former election commissioner for Greene County and a member of Neely Baptist Church.

Survivors include a granddaughter, Jamiesa Hillman of Petal and a great-granddaughter, Aria Ball.

Willie Lee Manzie

77, of Hattiesburg

Willie Lee Manzie died May 1, 2019, at Asbury Hospice House. Services were May 3 with burial in South Hill Cemetery.

Mr. Manzie retired from L&A Construction Company.

Survivors include three daughters, Ruslyn Manzie and Latesha Manzie, both of Hattiesburg, Nikiesha Manzie Hoye of Jackson; one step-daughter, Olanda McDaniels of Hattiesburg; one brother, Robert Boyd of Mobile, Ala.; 17 grandchildren and a host of great-grandchildren.

Patsy Parish Massengale

85, of Hattiesburg

Patsy Parish Massengale died May 3, 2019, at Brookdale II. Services were May 7 with burial in Highland Cemetery.

Mrs. Massengale was born March 19, 1934, in Amory to Leona Price Parish White and Chester Parish. She graduated from Hattiesburg High School and attended The University of Southern Mississippi, where she worked for more than 25 years. She was a member of Main Street Baptist Church and Willow Pointe Baptist Church.

Survivors include her daughter, Suzanne Massengale Sessums and her son, Matthew Eugene Massengale; two granddaughters; four great-grandchildren.

Mildred Howell Miller

84, of Purvis

Mildred Howell Miller died May 7, 2019, at her home. Services were May 9 at Tabernacle Baptist Church of Purvis with burial in Coaltown Cemetery.

Mrs. Miller as a homemaker and a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church. She taught piano for many years.

Survivors include her son, Dewayne Howell of Purvis; two sisters, Myrtis Cayten and Martha Clark of Purvis; a brother, Melvin Boone of Hattiesburg.

Fredna Mae McMillan

85, of Wiggins

Fredna Mae McMillan died May 6, 2019, at Bedford Care in Petal. Visitation will be from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. Saturday, May 25, at Moore Funeral Home in Petal with services following at 1:30 p.m. Burial will be in Simmons Cemetery.

Mrs. McMillan was a homemaker and a member of Sand Hill Baptist Church.

Survivors include three sons, Elton Ray Lawler and Michael Dewayne Lawler, both of Wiggins, William Roy Lawler of Jefferson, Ga., and one daughter, Rhonda Joyce Clark of Petal; four brothers, William Earl Simmons, Joe Havard Simmons, Ellis Simmons, and James Edward Simmons; 11 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; and 1 great-great grandchild.

Rose Mary Mooney

72, of Purvis

Mary Tynes Mooney died May 2, 2019, at Forrest General Hospital. Services were May 7, 2019, at Good Hope Baptist Church with burial in Roseland Park Mausoleum.

Mrs. Mooney was a registered travel nurse for more than 36 years. She was a lifelong member of Temple Baptist Church.

Survivors include her two daughters, Karla Rose Smith of Purvis, and Kammie Virginia Carpenter of Petal; three sisters, Sandra Lee Knue of Petal, Sharon Elizabeth Lee of Petal, and Brice Tynes Hager of Houston, Texas; three brothers, James Preston Tynes of Prentiss, Ronald Price Tynes of Hattiesburg, and Preston Edgar Tynes Jr. of Hammond, La.; eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Boyce Netherland

86, of Petal

Boyce Netherland died May 2, 2019, at his home. Services were May 6 with burial in Roseland Park Cemetery

Mr. Netherland was a longtime member of Brookhaven Baptist Church. He had retired from AT&T after 43 years of service as an installer. He served in the U.S. Army. He was a lifetime member of the VFW, Lacey Post 3036.

Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Reatha Netherland; five daughters, Robin White, Kay Patten, Lisa Weathers and Missy Thompson, all of Petal and Kim Flower of Wichita, Kan.; a sister, Glenda Mooney of White Bear Lake, Minn.; 12 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren.

Kenneth Phillips

44, of Petal

Kenneth “KP” Phillips died May 4, 2019, at his home. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at the Morriston Jesus Name Church.

Mr. Phillips was a painter and attended the Morriston Jesus Name Church.

Survivors include his daughter, Ava Rayne Lee Phillips of Petal; mother, Patricia Lee of Petal; father, Darrell Phillips of Hattiesburg; three brothers, Timothy Lee of Hattiesburg, L.J. Lee of Petal, Lyndsey Phillips of Omaha, Neb.; three sisters, Selena Hill of Runnelstown, Sandy Hall of New Augusta, Kimberly Lee of Hattiesburg; grandmother, Nina Holifield of Sandersville.

Carol Ann Spiers

70, of Hattiesburg

Carol Ann Spiers died May 2, 2019. Graveside service will be Saturday, May 11, at Highland Cemetery.

Survivors include her granddaughter, Andrea Nicole “Nikki” Bowman; four great-grandchildren, Cenan Scott Westmoreland, Charles Patrick Culpepper, Alexa Natalee Carol Westmoreland and Annalee Elizabeth Bowman.

Lavada Underwood Stevens

91, of Petal

Lavada Underwood Stevens died May 4, 2019. Services were May 8 with burial in Hillcrest Cemetery.

Mrs Stevens was born March 13, 1928 in Perry County. She was a member of Hickory Grove Church of God, Richton.

Survivors include her two sons, Charles Stevens and Edwin Stevens; two sisters, Addie Mae Conway of Richton and Mary Ann Chambliss of Petal; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren.

Erma Deane Thompson

88, of Edinburg

Erma Deane (Burkes) Thompson died May 1, 2019. Services were at Remus Baptist Church, Carthage, with burial in the church cemetery.

Mrs. Thompson was born June 15, 1930, to the late Malcolm and Grace (Clark) Burkes.

Mrs. Thompson was a lifelong member of Remus Baptist Church where she loved to sing in the choir, was a hairdresser and a homemaker. She also wrote a column in The Carthaginian “What’s Going on in Edinburg.”

Survivors include her husband of 70 years, Vernon Prentiss Thompson of Lumberton; two daughters, Cindi McGee of Hickory and Brenda Stokley of Meridian; three grandchildren, seven great grandchildren.

Larry Lynn Walley

79, of Purvis

Larry Lynn Walley died May 3, 2019, at the MS State Veterans Home in Jackson. Services were May 6 with burial in Miller Cemetery.

Mr. Walley was a member of First Baptist Church of Purvis. In his youth he played basketball, was the catcher in baseball for Purvis High School, and was the captain for the football team his senior year. He made All-DeSoto conference and was Mr. PHS. He joined Company A, 106th Engineer Battalion (Combat), 31st Infantry “Dixie” Division in 1955 and rose to the rank of Sergeant First Class. He was mobilized with the unit in 1962.

Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Sara Louise Hunt Walley; two children, Shelia Walley Craft of Florence, and Larry Dwayne Walley of Madison; his brother, Mickey Walley of Pascagoula; three grandchildren; one great grandson.

Ernest Wigington

91, of Moselle

Ernest Wigington died May 2, 2019, at Asbury Hospice House. Services were May 6 at Eastabuchie Baptist Church with burial in Green’s Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.

Mr. Wigington was a member of Eastabuchie Baptist Church. He served in the United States Army. He was a mechanic for several companies including L & A Construction, Gulfport Construction, and Mississippi Power.

Survivors include one daughter, Betty Jo Williams of Moselle; one sister, Barbara Blackwell of Ellisville; and one brother, Shelby Wigington of Ellisville; two grandchildren.