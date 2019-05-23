Obituaries: Week of May 23, 2019

Ann Stapleton Austin

83, of Petal

Ann Stapleton Austin died May 19, 2019, at her home. Services were May 25.

Survivors include her daughter, Rebecca Lee Claypool of Petal; her son, Daniel Ostrander of Hattiesburg; her former spouse, Robert Austin; three stepchildren, Roger, Cheryl, and Gary; two grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Bettie Ann Blount

77, of Glendale

Bettie Ann Heath Blount died May 18, 2019, at her home. Services were May 23 with burial in Highland Cemetery.

Mrs. Blount was a homemaker and a member of Unity Baptist Church.

Survivors include her husband, Joe Blount of Glendale; two sons, Billy Blount of Ellisville, Darrell Blount of Glendale; a daughter, Tina Watson of Clarksville, Iowa.; two brothers, Ronnie Heath of Texas, Bill Heath of Toledo, Ohio.; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Thomas Bounds

of Sumrall

Thomas Bounds died May 16, 2019. Services were May 18 at Rock Hill Baptist Church.

Mr. Bounds grew up in Sumrall.

Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Jean Bounds; two sons, Greg Bounds of Sumrall and Brian Bounds of Ocean Springs; his mother, Bobbie Nell Bounds of Sumrall; a brother, Mitchell Bounds of Clinton; a sister, Glenda Bonds of Seminary, and five grandchildren.

Dale H. Buchanan

52, of Sumrall

Dale H. Buchanan died May 18, 2019. Services were held at 1 p.m. May 23 at Sumrall First Baptist Church.

Mr. Buchanan was owner of B&R Painting of Sumrall.

Survivors include his wife, Sherry Buchanan of Hattiesburg; two sons, Dillon H. Buchanan of Hattiesburg, and James Havard of Purvis; mother, Bernice Buchanan; three sisters, Cathy McInnis of Ovett, Angela Boleware of Petal, and Terri Speed of Collins; three brothers, David Logan and Harold Buchanan Jr., both of Petal, and Thurman Buchanan of Las Vegas, Nev.

Richard A. Chauvin

86, of Katy, Texas

Richard Adolph Chauvin died May 18, 2019. Services were May 24 with burial at Highland Cemetery.

Mr. Chauvin was born May 24, 1932, in Boothville, La. He graduated from Buras High School where played football, baseball and ran track. He served for four years in the Air Force.

Survivors include two sons, Scot Chauvin and Marc Chauvin; two sisters, Betty and Linda; one grandson.

Judy Eubanks

66, of Purvis

Judy Eubanks died May 16, 2019, at her home. Services were May 18 with burial in the Bounds Cemetery in Purvis.

Mrs. Eubanks was a retired school teacher.

Survivors include a daughter, Lydia Eubanks of Purvis; a son, William Eubanks II of Purvis; three grandchildren.

Sarah Ellis Hegwood

88, of Covington County

Sarah Janice Hegwood died May 15, 2019. Services were held May 18 at Sunrise Baptist Church with burial in the church cemetery.

Mrs. Hegwood was born in Covington County on Nov. 24, 1930.

Survivors include her sons, Robert W. Hegwood and Jonathan E. Hegwood; her sister, Eugenia Anderson; three grandchildren.

Eloise W. Hardee

72, of Petal

Eloise Weatherford Hardee died May 20, 2019, at Compere’s Nursing Home. Services were May 23 at Green’s Creek Baptist Church.

Survivors include her son , Lee Hardee; her daughter, Lori Humphries; two brothers, Philip Weatherford and Ford Weatherford; two sisters, Floy Mims and Charlotte Clark; four grand-

children and three great-grandchildren.

Erma Nell Herrington

84, of Hattiesburg

Erma Nell Herrington died May 18, 2019, at Asbury Hospice House. Services were May 20 at West Black Creek Baptist Church

Mrs. Herrington was a member at West Black Creek Baptist Church for 55 years.

Survivors include her children, Nancy Martin of Liberty Lake, Wash., Becky Guthrie of Moselle, Patricia Nelson of Hattiesburg, Eddie Herrington of Flowood; siblings, Gay Hanberry, Dimple Clark, Edith Boone; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Gary Lott

76, of Perkinston

Gary Lott died May 17, 2019, at Asbury House in Hattiesburg. Services were May 21 at Sunflower Baptist Church with burial in the church cemetery.

Mr. Lott was a member of Sunflower Baptist Church and retired from the U. S. Forestry Service.

Survivors include his wife, June Lott of Perkinston; two sons, Shayn Lott of Perkinston and David Lott of Biloxi; two brothers, Lynn Lott and Dwain Lott, both of Perkinston; one sister, Renee’ Ladner of Ellisville and six grandchildren.

Twila Lee

84, of Moselle

Twila “Fern” Lee died May 16, 2019, at her daughter’s home in Jackson. Services were May 20 with burial in Moselle Memorial Gardens.

Mrs. Lee was a member of New Zion Hill Baptist Church.

Survivors include two sons, Colbie “Rocky” Lee of Greensburg, Penn., and Randy Lee of Moselle; her daughter, Debbie Lee Herrington of Flowood; four grandchildren; two great grandchildren.

Laura Bell Lunsford

84, of Beaumont

Laura Bell Lunsford died May 19, 2019, at her home. Services were May 22.

Mrs. Lunsford was a member of Arlington Baptist Church.

Survivors include her husband of 46 years, Lee Lunsford Sr. of Beaumont; sons, Lee “Tracy” Lunsford Jr., Howard Benjamin Lunsford of Missouri; brother, W.J. Jordan of Beaumont; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren.

Charlotte Ann McCoy

72, of Hattiesburg

Charlotte Anne Granberry McCoy died May 17, 2019, at her home. Services were May 21 at Highland Cemetery.

Survivors include her son, Marcus Jason Lee Gatwood of Hattiesburg; daughter, Linda Gayle Pucciarello of Hattiesburg; step-daughter, Kelly Michelle McDonald of Alabama; sister, Linda Diane Waltman of Hattiesburg; 12 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

Loyene Patterson

78, of Moselle

Loyene Patterson died May 19, 2019, at her home. Services were May 22.

Mrs. Patterson worked in the medical field as a nurse.

Survivors include her husband of 63 years, Henry H. Patterson Jr. of Moselle; daughters, Deborah Craven of Myrick, Janice Kay Thornton of Moselle, Ginger Gatwood of Sumrall; son, Randy Patterson of Moselle, 10 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, 16 great-great grandchildren and 1 great-great-great grandchild.

Bob Reeves

62, of Petal

Bob Reeves died May 18, 2019, at his home.

Mr. Reeves was a member of the Spiritual Life Center.

Survivors include his wife, Jeannie Reeves of Petal; his son, Brian Jackson of Covington, La.; his daughter, Stormi Reeves of Petal; brothers, Chuck Reeves of Georgetown, Texas, Kinzey Reeves of Baton Rouge, La. and two grandsons.

Mickey Ross

79, of Sumrall

Staff Sgt. Mickey Ross died May 19, 2019, at Forrest General Hospital. Graveside services were May 22 at the Carson Cemetery.

Mr. Ross was born April 25, 1940, in Sumrall, to Cecil W. Ross and Alma Miller Ross. He served in the U.S. Army National Guard. He was a retired Mississippi State Highway Patrolman and a member of Prentiss Baptist Church and the American Association of State Troopers.

Survivors include his daughter, Sonja Counts of Lafayette, La; one step-daughter, Julie Perrigin of Hattiesburg; one step-son Mike Boleware of Hattiesburg; seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Ausber W. Sellers Jr.

95, of Petal

Ausber W. Sellers died May 9, 2019, at his home. Burial was in Highland Cemetery.

Survivors include a daughter-in-law, Maura Sellers of Silver Spring, MD; two grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.

Miriam Sims

60, of Runnelstown

Miriam Sims died May 18, 2019, at Forrest General Hospital. Services were May 22 with burial at Beaumont Cemetery.

Mrs. Sims was a homemaker.

Survivors include three daughters, Jennifer Jordan and Amy Jordan, both of Hattiesburg and Robin Jordan of New Augusta; two brothers, Larry Clingon of New Augusta, James Arnold of Richton; four sisters, Diane Penton of Beaumont, Debbie Jordan and Brenda Lambert, both of Runnelstown, Mary Turner of Hattiesburg; five grandchildren.

Fredean Byrd Taylor

72, of Seminary

Fredean Byrd Taylor died May 18, 2019, at her home. Services were May 21 at Union Baptist Church with burial in the church cemetery.

Mrs. Taylor was a member of Union Baptist Church. She was a lifetime member of the V.F.W. Lacy Kelly Post 3036 Auxiliary, a member of the Cooties Organization, and the Covington County Girl Scouts.

Survivors include her daughter, Sammie Bullard of Seminary; her sister, Charlene Moore of Foster, Va.; her mother-in-law, Ruby Sullivan of Mendenhall; one granddaughter.