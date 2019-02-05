Obituaries: Week of May 2, 2019

﻿Wilkie Allene Conerly

of Hattiesburg­

Wilkie Allene Stringfield Conerly died April 29, 2019, at her home. Services were May 2 with burial in Greenoaks Memorial Park, Baton Rouge.

Mrs. Conerly worked as a nurse and supervisor at Baton Rouge General Hospital for more than 25 years. She was a member of Westover Baptist Church, Hattiesburg.

Survivors include a daughter, Barbara Conerly Fortenberry, Hattiesburg and one granddaughter.

Earl E. Chandler|

90, of Sumrall

Earl E. Chandler died April 27, 2019, at his home. Services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home Sumrall Chapel with burial in Military Baptist Church Cemetery.

Mr. Chandler retired as U.S. Postmaster serving more than 30 years.

Survivors include three sons, Stuart Chandler, Dennis Chandler and Robert Chandler; two daughters, Lawana Blackwell and Lynn Wolverton; one brother, John Chandler; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Brenda Coleman

62, of Petal

Brenda Coleman died April 23, 2019, at Forrest General Hospital. Services were May 1 at Petal Harvey Baptist Church.

Survivors include her husband, John Coleman; two sons, Shawn Coleman and Christopher Coleman; one brother, Dale Byrd and one sister, Wanda Bitner; four grandchildren; one great-grandchild.

Hope Bidez Reid Huebner

90, of Hattiesburg

Hope Bidez Reid Huebner died April 28, 2019, at Forest General Hospital. Services were April 30 with a private graveside service at Greenlawn Cemetery in Hammond, La., at a later date.

Mrs. Huebner was born Feb. 8, 1929, to Judge Columbus and Hope Bidez Reid. She graduated from Louise S. McGehee School in New Orleans and Newcomb College. She held many positions throughout her career, and was retired from Belhaven College, where she served as head librarian.

Survivors include her nieces Hope Himel and Mary Ella Butler; nephews Hall Bohlinger of Hammond and Robert R. Reid.

Ray Dixon

60, of Carson

Ray Dixon died April 30, 2019, at his home. Graveside services were held at the Dixon family cemetery.

Mr. Dixon was born Jan. 12, 1959, in Hattiesburg to George Curtis Dixon and Roberta Smith Dixon. He was a brick mason in the construction industry.

Survivors include his wife, Diane Dixon of Carson; two step-daughters, Jackie Williamson of Sumrall and Amanda Creel of Carson; one step- son, James Dixon of Carson; two brothers, Milton Dixon and George Dixon of Sumrall; 10 grandchildren.

Martha Tatum Lopez

72, of Hattiesburg

Martha 'Marty' Tatum Lopez died April 23, 2019. A memorial service and reception was held April 26 at First Methodist Conroe.

Mrs. Lopez was born Jan. 10, 1947, in Hattiesburg to Addison "Deet" Tatum and Martha (Richardson) Tatum. She graduated from Hattiesburg High School in 1965. Upon graduation, she attended Millsaps College, where she graduated with a degree in Mathematics. She worked for Texaco and the Woodlands Dental Group. She was a long-time member of First Methodist Conroe, where she taught Sunday School classes, sang in the choir, and volunteered in the church office upon retirement. She was also a long-time member of the Montgomery County Choral Society and Service League of Conroe.

Survivors include her husband of 26 years, Victor Lopez; her sons, Robert Todd Bridges, Nicholas Carl Bridges, her step-daughter Robin Lancon; her step-sons Louis Lopez and Patrick Lopez; her brother, Addison Thrash Tatum Jr. of Hattiesburg; nine grandchildren.

Jane Susan Marquardt

75, of Hattiesburg

Jane Susan “Sue” Marquardt died April 22, at Provision Living. A Mass of Christian Burial was held April 27 at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church with burial in Highland Cemetery.

Mrs. Marquardt was born May 16, 1943, in Joplin, Missouri, to Steven and Mary Petkoff.

She graduated from El Dorado Springs High School in 1961 and attended Kansas State College at Pittsburg. She worked as a realtor for McMahan Realty and later held retail positions at stores in Hattiesburg and Petal. She was a longtime member of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Hattiesburg where she served as a Hospitality Host. She was a member of the South Mississippi Art Association and enjoyed volunteering at Christian Services in Downtown Hattiesburg.

Survivors include her brother James Petkoff of Bates City, Mo.; sons Mark Marquardt of Evanston, Ill.; Rick Marquardt of Salt Lake City, Utah and three grandchildren.

Ian A. Miller

63, of Hattiesburg

Ian A. Millar, formerly of Aberdeen, Scotland, died April 10, 2019, at his home.

Mr. Millar was a design engineer in the oil industry. He was credited with many drilling patents. He received his BA from Open University in the United Kingdom.

Survivors include one sister, Elizabeth Shelby of the Isle of Lewis, Scotland, and his mother-in-law, Layne Wright of Hattiesburg.

Gerald A. McLendon Sr.

84, of Beaumont

Services were April 27, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Beaumont for Gerald Anthony McLendon Sr. Burial followed in the Beaumont Cemetery. Mr. McLendon worked fo more than 30 years as utilities manager for the Town of Beaumont and served 30 years in the MS. Army National Guard. He was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Beaumont.

Survivors include his wife, Mary Frances McLendon of Beaumont; children, Tony McLendon of Dixie, Richard McLendon, Irene Dearman, both of Beaumont; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Margaret Ellen Byrd Nobles

73, of Purvis

Margaret Ellen Byrd Nobles died April 28, 2019, at Lamar Health and Rehab. Services were May 2 with burial in Fillingame Cemetery.

Mrs. Nobles was a member of Okahola Baptist Church and a former licensed practical nurse.

Survivors include a daughter, Julie Fowler of Purvis; two sons, Shane Farrar of Oak Ridge, Tenn., Jon Farrar of Poplarville; a sister, Sherrill Dobson of Purvis; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren.

Gayle D. Terry

79, of Milton, Fla.

Gayle D. Terry died April 26,2019, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola, Fla.. Services were April 29 with burial in Soule’s Chapel Cemetery at Moselle.

Mr. Terry worked in the oilfield since age 19, working on six continents.

Survivors include his wife, Sandra Terry of Milton, Fla.; daughter, Malia Triggs of Hattiesburg; sons, Mitch Anthony and Mike Anthony, both of Kokomo; step-son, Shane Landrum of Laurel; brothers, Larue Terry of Foxworth and Danny Terry of Columbia; sisters, Ann Williamson and Pam Carne, both of Columbia; Kay Jackson of Amory; four grandchildren

Mary Martha Turner

77, of Vinegar Bend, Ala.

Mary Martha “Pat” Turner died April 28, 2019, at Providence Hospital in Mobile. Services were May 2 at Mt. Pisgah United Pentecostal Church in Leakesville with burial in the Oakwaukee Cemetery in Vinegar Bend, Ala.

Mrs. Turner was a member of Mt. Pisgah United Pentecostal Church.

Survivors include her husband of 60 years, Noel Turner of Vinegar Bend, Ala.; children, Scott Turner, Preston Turner, Gina Thompson, Paul Turner, all of Vinegar Bend, Ala.; a brother, Doug Baxter; sisters, Millie Roberts and Esther Snow; 9 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren.

Evelyn Williamson

83, of Hattiesburg

Evelyn Williamson died April 29, 2019, at Brookdale Memory Care. Services were at Central Baptist Church with burial in Williamson Cemetery.

Mrs. Williamson was a member of Central Baptist Church for more than 45 years.

Survivors include by her six children, Jerome Williamson and Jeannine Miller, both of Hattiesburg, Viola Krug of Miramar, Fla., Jennifer Sanford of Seminary, Jamie Williamson of Purvis, and Trent Williamson of Robertsdale, Ala.; one brother, James Castilaw of Brookhaven; one sister, Helen Thompson of Jackson; 10 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren.

Matthew Lee Rainey

34, of Petal

Matthew Lee Rainey passed away on May 1, 2019 at Forrest General Hospital. Visitation will be Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Moore Funeral Home in Petal from 1 P.M. until 3 P.M. with a memorial service immediately following at 3 P.M.

Mr. Rainey was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church. He enjoyed music, was an avid golf and disc golf player, and a fan of Alabama football.

He is survived by his father, Craig (Teressa) Rainey of Petal; his mother, Jackie (Roy) Blackwell of Richton;his two brothers, Chad Rainey, and Russ (Shannon) Rainey, both of Petal; three nephews, Gage McNatt, Colton Rainey, and Korey Rainey, all of Petal; four nieces, Shea Rainey, Karmen McNatt, Reese Rainey, and AnnaSophia Rainey, all of Petal; his grandmother, Jeanell Rainey of Petal; and many uncles, aunts, and cousins.

In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to Homes of Hope for Children at 344 Harold Tucker Road, Purvis, MS 39475.