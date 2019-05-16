Obituaries: Week of May 16, 2019

Tommy Carl Ingram Jr.

72, of Sumrall

Tommy Carl Ingram Jr. died May 11, 2019, at Forest General Hospital. The service was May 15, 2019, at First Baptist Church with burial in the church cemetery.

Mr. Ingram was born Dec. 27,1946, in Sumrall and graduated with the Sumrall High School Class of 1965. He joined the Army National Guard in 1967 and served for six years. He was a master craftsman and spent most of his working days building houses in New Orleans.

Tommy sang in the quartet “Still Amazed” at First Baptist Church of Sumrall, and enjoyed being on the church security team where his main concern was protecting the children. He loved supporting the Sumrall Bobcat baseball team. He was a Member of the American Legion Post 61 and the Masonic Bowie Lodge No. 439. He currently serving on the Board of Directors for the Pearl & Leaf Rivers Rails-To-Trails Recreational District.

His biggest accomplishment was being “PaPaw” to his grandchildren, Noah and Witt, who were his heart.

Survivors include his loving wife of 48 years, Lyn Ingram, and daughter-in-law, Emily Speed; two grandchildren, Noah and Witt Ingram.

He was preceded in death by his only child, Blayne Thomas Ingram, and his parents, T.C. and Elvera Ingram.

Memorials can be made to the First Baptist Church of Sumrall or to a charity of your choice.

Stacy Renee Bryant

43, of Hattiesburg

Stacy Renee Bryant died May 12, 2019. Services will be held at 2 p.m. today, May 16, at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home Chapel with burial in Highland Cemetery.

Ms. Bryant was a member of Petal Harvey Baptist Church.

Survivors include her mother, Cynthia Bryant of Hattiesburg; father, Danny Bryant of Hattiesburg; one daughter, Alexis Dixon (Lucas) of Petal; one brother, Gregory Scott Bryant of Hattiesburg and one grandson.

Howard Creel Jr.

74, of Runnelstown

Howard Creel Jr. died May 12, 2019, at Asbury Hospice House in Hattiesburg. Services were May 15 with burial in Hillcrest Cemetery.

Mr. Creel was a retired insurance estimator with State Farm Insurance. He had served in the U.S. Army Signal Corps in Korea.

Survivors include his wife, Martha Lee Creel of Runnelstown; a son, Phillip Creel of Runnelstown; two sisters, Eloise Sewell of the Sunrise Community, Debbie Mitchell of Lumberton; two grandchildren.

Doris Ciullo

87, of Hattiesburg

Doris Ciullo died May 10, 2019, at Bedford Care in Hattiesburg. Services were May 14 with burial in Highland Cemetery.

Mrs. Ciullo was a member of Okahola Baptist Church and attended Moselle Memorial Baptist Church.

Survivors include two daughters, Mickey Ciullo Thompson of Moselle and Rose Haden of Hattiesburg; one sister, Marie Bradley of Gulfport; five grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren.

Sybil Bullock Davis

90, of Hattiesburg

Sybil Bullock Davis died May 9, 2019. Services were May 10.

Mrs. Davis was a member of First Baptist Church of Glendale for more than 65 years.

Survivors include four children, Chuck Davis of Spartanburg, S.C.; Randy Davis of Hattiesburg; Dianne of Stockbridge, Ga; and Kenneth “Andy” Davis of Liberty; four grandchildren; four great grandchildren.

Dorothy Entrekin

101, of Purvis

Dorothy Entrekin died May 11, 2019, at her home. Visitation will be from 10:30 until service at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, May 16, at Purvis First Baptist Church with burial in Coaltown Cemetery.

Mrs. Entrekin was born May 6, 1918, to John A. Holcomb and Winnifred Butler Holcomb in Perry County. She was a member of Purvis First Baptist Church. She graduated from Purvis High School and Draughn’s Business School in Jackson.

Survivors include two daughters, Lynda G. Davis of Hattiesburg, and Judy F. Rankin of Purvis; 5 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild.

Inez Fuller

97, of Hattiesburg

Inez Fuller died May 11, 2019, at Asbury Hospice House. Services were May 14 with burial in Pike Memorial Gardens in McComb.

Survivors include a host of nieces and nephews.

Mary Louise Gainey

79, of Richton

Mary Louise Gainey died May 9, 2019, at Perry County Nursing Center. Services were May 14 with burial in the Sunset Cemetery.

Survivors include her son, Austin Gainey of Richton; brothers, Tommy Myrick of Hattiesburg and Joe B. Myrick Jr. of Jackson; three grandchildren;

Benjamin Gleaton Sr

64, of Purvis

Benjamin Gleaton Sr. died May 10, 2019, at Asbury Hospice House. Services were May 15 with burial in Cherished Acres Cemetery.

Mr. Gleaton served in the United States Army.

Survivors include his wife, Kilye Gleaton; two sons, Benjamin Gleaton Jr. and David Gleaton; two stepchildren, James Erb and Angella Chaney; his sister, Della; and one granddaughter; two step-grandchildren.

Patricia Ann Hartfield

64, of Richton

Patricia Ann "Patty" Hartfield, died May 9, 2019. Services were May 14 with burial in Ferguson Cemetery. Services were May 13.

Mrs. Hartfield grew up in the New Augusta Community and later attended William Carey College. She worked for Dr. Ralph Wicker of Hattiesburg and then as a school bus driver for the Forrest County School District. She returned to school and earned a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from the University of Southern Mississippi. She worked at Hattiesburg Clinic for 25 years.

She was an active member of Rawls Springs Baptist Church for many years and Memorial Baptist Church.

Survivors include her husband, Joseph "Joe" Hartfield; two sons, Joseph D. Hartfield III and Jonathan Carter Hartfield Sr.; one brother, Phillip Doyle Allen; five grandchildren.

Alvin Thomas Harris

86, of Richton

Alvin Thomas Harris died May 13, 2019, at his home. Services were May 16 at Jones and Son Chapel with burial in the Union Cemetery in Beaumont.

Mr. Harris worked in the oilfield for 20 years and later owned Harris Backhoe Service for many years. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army having served in Korea.

Survivors include his wife, Elaine Pittman Harris of Richton; sons, George Pittman of Richton, Donald Pittman of Richton; daughter, Christy Mayo of Richton; brothers, Alton Harris of Richton, Cecil Harris of Lucedale; sisters, Martha Hardy of Petal, Ernestean Nicholson of Richton, Carolyn Hillman and Marolyn Manning, both of Leakesville; 12 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren.

Deedra Jane LaBrosse

59, of Hattiesburg

Deedra Jane LaBrosse died May 9, 2019. Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 18, at Willow Point Church, 7 Canaan Lane, Hattiesburg. A reception will follow after the services at the family home.

Survivors include her husband of 29 years, Rodney; sons, Rodney Jr. and Brandon; mother, Janine; sisters, Donna, Cherie, Daleene; three grandchildren.

Brenda Berryhill Johnson

59, of Hattiesburg

Brenda Berryhill Johnson died May 5, 2019. Services were May 9at First Presbyterian Church of Hattiesburg with burial in Highland Cemetery.

Mrs. Johnson was born to Joe Nell Berryhill and the late Ralph Berryhill on Nov. 21, 1959. She grew up in Batesville and graduated from Water Valley High School in 1978. She graduated from the University of Mississippi with a bachelor’s degree in 1981 and again in 1984 with a Juris Doctor.

She practiced as an attorney in Mississippi for 35 years.

Survivors include her two daughters, Ellen Messer of Atlanta and Angela Stephenson of Mobile, Ala.; her mother, Joe Nell Berryhill of Batesville; brother, Robert “Bobby” Berryhill of Jackson; one grandson.

Ricky Stephen Lee

63, of Hattiesburg

Rickey Stephen Lee died May 7, 2019. Services were May 10 with burial in Coal Town Cemetery in Purvis.

Mr. Lee was a native of Picayune and was of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include his mother, Gertha Martin Lee of Picayune; his sister, Deena Jordan of Brandon, Mississippi.

April David Ogden

50, of Purvis

April Davis Ogden died May 10, 2019. Services were May 15 with burial in Grantham Cemetery.

Mrs. Ogden was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church of Oak Grove. She was an LPN for more than 25 years with 20 years working in the Dermatology West Hattiesburg Clinic.

Survivors include her husband, Doug Ogden of Purvis; son, Austin Ogden of Purvis; daughter, Audrey Ogden of Purvis; mother, Lynda Davis of Hattiesburg; brother, Glenn Davis of Hattiesburg; grandmother, Dorothy Entrekin of Purvis, mother-in-law, Angie Ogden.

Cecil Walley

73, of Purvis

Cecil Walley died Friday, May 10, 2019, at Forrest General Hospital. Services were May 14 at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home Purvis Chapel with burial in Coaltown Cemetery with Military Honors performed by VFW Post 3036.

Mr. Walley retired as a machinist from Delphi in Laurel and was a member of First Baptist Church of Purvis.

Survivors include two sisters, Mary Francis Schlautman of Lumberton and Bertie Sue Martin of Purvis; one brother, Bill Walley of Hattiesburg.